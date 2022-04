Seacoast SCORE: Digital Marketing 1 workshop PORTSMOUTH — Seacoast SCORE is offering a free live online workshop “Digital Marketing1” on Wednesday, April 13 from 12 to 2 p.m. Whether you're just starting out or have been in business for a while, this workshop will help you create an effective website for your small business. You'll learn key factors for a successful website that will enhance your company's image and help convince potential customers to choose your products or services. You'll also learn how to do search engine optimization on your website to bring in more potential customers. Register now at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=lsavzvcab&oeidk=a07ej2etovse6024162 This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Seacoast SCORE offers Digital Marketing 1 workshop: Seacoast business news

