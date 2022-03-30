ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southern Company Launches Enhanced Sustainability Site

 1 day ago

Southern Company has enhanced its sustainability presence on southerncompany.com with a dedicated site providing additional transparency on core environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. "Sustainability topics have always been a priority for Southern Company. In recent years, interest in our plans...

Vail Daily

The Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund launches in Eagle

EAGLE — After a year of development, the Adam Palmer Sustainability Fund officially launched on March 7 with an event at Mauka Poke Bar in Eagle. The new community fund will distribute grants and loans to support sustainability initiatives in the town of Eagle and help meet the town’s stated goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2030. Starting this summer, community members, business developers, entrepreneurs and visionaries of all types will be invited to apply for funding for projects that reduce carbon emissions, conserve resources and contribute to the environmental longevity of the town.
Benzinga

Newell's NUK Launches Sustainable Baby Products

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ: NWL) owned baby care products maker NUK has launched its first sustainable collection, NUK For Nature. The sustainable collection consists of pacifiers, cups, plates, bowls, and baby utensils. The products in the collection use recycled and recyclable packaging and include instructions from How2Recycle disposal methods. Antoine...
Reuters

Explainer-First global guidelines for company sustainability disclosures

LONDON (Reuters) - The newly created International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has published the first set of global guidelines on corporate sustainability disclosures for public consultation. WHAT IS THE ISSB?. It was launched at the United Nations’ COP 26 climate summit in November 2021 following a call from world leaders,...
Jim Kerr
TechCrunch

Sourceful grabs $20M to make more packaging less polluting

The 2020-founded startup works with brands to shrink the environmental damage associated with their product sourcing choices in areas like packing, via offering a marketplace of vetted suppliers. The startup also takes on logistics, handling the buying and shipping piece for brands (including a little warehousing if they need it) — monetizing by taking a commission on the overall price.
freightwaves.com

Digital freight matching offers planet-saving perks

Over the last few years, sustainability has proven to be a hot button issue for just about every industry across the globe. The worsening climate crisis – and increased consumer awareness to its effects – has pushed both governments and corporations to make concrete efforts toward better environmental stewardship.
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Moving ATMs Into the Future With Cash Recycling

Single-function automated teller machines (ATMs) are on the way out, and worldwide deployment of multifunction automated deposit terminals (ADTs) is projected to grow 8% by 2026, even as the overall number of deployed ATMs declines. The Asia-Pacific market led the world in deployment of ADTs in 2020 at 61%, compared to North America, where just 34% of ATMs did more than dispense cash. At the same time, consumers still do a lot of their banking through ATMs. Even though just 11% of consumers in a September 2021 PYMNTS study rated ATMs as their most-used banking channel, 41% said they use ATMs for some portion of their banking engagement.
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
Phys.org

The importance of global water quality and access

Clean drinking water is a critical component for sustainable development—from poverty reduction to economic growth and environmental sustainability. Currently, according to the United Nations (UN) there is a global water crisis affecting almost 2.2 billion people who lack access to safe water. To raise awareness of the crisis and support the global work advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation the UN identified March 22 as World Water Day.
Reuters

Chip supply chain bites own tail

NEW YORK, March 31 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The semiconductor supply chain has become so tangled that its head is biting its tail. ASM International (ASMI.AS) is one company that supplies gear needed to make chips. In an interview with Nikkei Asia the Dutch company’s boss, Benjamin Loh, said lead times for producing its machines have extended because it is having trouble finding enough chips itself.
TechCrunch

Boston Dynamics’ logistics robot is available for purchase

Stretch, an offshoot of the company’s Handle project, has been piloted with a limited number of customers in recent months. Boston Dynamics also secured a massive deal with DHL back in January for the purchase of $15 million worth of the robots. Other early clients include clothing chains Gap and H&M.
Sourcing Journal

Recycling Materials, Reducing Waste and Improving Industry Sustainability

Click here to read the full article. The LYCRA Company is hosting a series of global panel discussions with apparel industry experts on critical sustainability issues facing the sector. Today, we examine the fashion industry’s waste problem and reveal the results of a mini brand/retail survey. We’ve all heard the estimate that approximately 85 percent of clothing eventually ends up in landfills—the equivalent of about one garbage truck per second.¹ In addition, today’s consumers are purchasing more clothing than ever before. At current rates, and with projected population growth, resource consumption is set to triple by 2050. To support this level...
ZDNet

Leading supply-chain company Maersk joins the Open Invention Network

When you're a technologist, and you hear "containers" and "supply-chain," your mind immediately turns to Docker containers and supply-chain software. Most people, however, think of container ships and the physical supply chain that brings milk and bread to their local grocery store. However, these two concepts have more in common than you might think. A. P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (Maersk) is a leading global container logistics and shipping services leader company that uses open-source software to deliver its goods.
morningbrew.com

The EU looks to clamp down on fashion’s sustainability standards

Making fashion more sustainable may soon become more than just talk. The European Union shared part of its vision for a greener industry on Wednesday, which included proposed new design standards that would make goods easier to repair and recycle. More on the stitch: The proposal also includes mandatory minimums...
pymnts.com

India’s Expo Bazaar Launches B2B Market in US

Expo Bazaar, a subsidiary of India Expo Mart, is set to launch in U.S. following a debut Wednesday (March 30) at the IHGF Delhi Fair, India Education Diary reported. According to a company press release, the B2B marketplace offers curated merchandise to independent retailers, “for the first time ever giving these specialty stores and designers access to the wealth of handicrafts, gift and home décor products available from India.”
Andre Oentoro

Create Sustainable Impact With Your Small Business

Practical Ways To Adopt Sustainable Business Solutions. We want our small businesses to grow and expand, but as we continue to do so, we also feed off from our environmental resources even more. This creates an imbalance in the ecosystem. These days, a lot of businesses have started adopting sustainable practices.
pymnts

Logistics Firm Bigblue Nabs $15M in Funding Round

Logistics startup Bigblue, which works with eCommerce brands and provides independent online retailers with logistical solutions, has announced a $15 million Series A round, Tech Funding News reported Friday (March 25). Founded in 2018, the Paris-based company’s services include giving retailers full control over packaging, branding and customer communications, per...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
Sourcing Journal

Eastman Closing in on Molecular Recycling Facility Site

Click here to read the full article. Eastman said this is a key step in its plan to invest up to $1 billion to build the largest material-to-material molecular recycling plant. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalFashion for Good Selects 8 for 2022 Global Innovation ProgramStudy Shows Naia Fibers Disintegrate, Biodegrade in Ocean Within MonthsClosing the Loop on Fashion Waste with Molecular RecyclingBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
