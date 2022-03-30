ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henry County, GA

Henry County Development Authority Launches Search For Manager, Established Industry

savannahceo.com
 1 day ago

The Henry County Development Authority, based in McDonough, Georgia (south metro Atlanta), has retained The Chason Group to lead a talent search for a manager, established...

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Examiner Enterprise

Bartlesville Development Authority votes to buy building in industrial park

The Bartlesville Development Authority voted Wednesday to purchase a building in the industrial park for lease to future businesses. BDA Legal Counsel David King said the 6,000-square-foot property, located at 1341 International Dr., has been home to a lawn care company for 12-15 years. The Authority offered $360,000 cash for the building, and received an appraisal that supported the price.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Kingsport Times-News

Hawkins County Industrial Development Board prepares new site

SURGOINSVILLE — The Hawkins County Industrial Development Board is planning to start a construction project at Phipps Bend Industrial Park’s lot 17 in the coming year, which will be the largest shovel-ready site in East Tennessee once it is certified. At Thursday’s IDB meeting, an employee of engineering...
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mcdonough, GA
County
Henry County, GA
Henry County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
Mcdonough, GA
Government
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
FOX Carolina

CurTec to establish U.S. manufacturing operations in Oconee County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - CurTec announced it is establishing a U.S. manufacturing operations for the first time in Oconee County to increase capacity to support growing demand. “South Carolina’s friendly business climate and talented workforce continue to attract companies from around the world. We welcome CurTec and the 32...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
Henry County Daily Herald

Internet upgrades coming to Henry County senior centers

McDONOUGH — Better wireless internet service is coming to Henry County’s seniors centers. The Board of Commissioners approved the Senior Services request during its March 15 meeting to upgrade internet services and purchase items to offer more help to seniors. According to Senior Services officials, the improved internet...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Shelby Reporter

Jefferson State offering free training for in-demand food industry jobs

Jefferson State Community College and the Alabama Community College System (ACCS) have worked alongside the state’s Hospitality and Tourism associations to create free customized training for employees seeking immediate jobs in the Food Services industry. This free training will ensure participants learn skills needed to work in the food...
ECONOMY
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metro Atlanta#The Chason Group
FireRescue1

Va. county to establish community team to respond to overdoses

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Albemarle County’s new Community Response Team was established to take a fresh approach to opioid and alcohol overdoses, WVIR reported Tuesday. “I’ll tell you right off the bat,” Kaki Dimock, the county’s director of social services, said to the Albemarle County Social Services Advisory Board, “I think that we’re going to be able to demonstrate fewer people get transported to the jail; fewer people get transported to the hospital.”
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Upstryve, Inc. and NEST Integrated Facilities Management Team Up to Host Panel of Retail Industry Leaders on March 30

Retail and Facility Management Executives discuss important topics of recruiting and retaining talent. COCONUT CREEK, Fla., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Upstryve, Inc. ("Upstryve" or the "Company") (OTCPK: PBYA), announced today that President Noah Davis will be a panelist for an upcoming webinar hosted by NEST Integrated Facilities Management on Wednesday, March 30 at 2pm EST. In addition to a lineup of retail industry leaders, Davis will join Jodie Morman, VP of Human Resources for NEST, the leaders in integrated facilities management.
RETAIL
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Large Multi-Unit Sola Salons Franchisee Partners for 75+ Unit Development

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Three20 Capital Group, Geneva Glen Capital & Stonehenge Partners (Three20, GGC & Stonehenge) are pleased to announce a major investment in Eleven Eleven Holdings, developer and owner of Sola Salon Studios franchise locations. Sola Salons is the leading provider of salon suites in the US. The group is pleased to announce new multi-unit development agreements in Pennsylvania, Southern New Jersey and Tennessee. Eleven Eleven will continue to invest in their 37 currently open Sola locations while committing capital to grow to over 75 units in the next five years creating opportunities for over 1,500 additional Sola Pros. The company also intends to grow through acquisitions of established Sola locations in other markets.
BUSINESS
Langhorne - Levittown Times

National Small Business Week is May 1-7

The U.S. Small Business Association announced that National Small Business Week: Building a Better America Through Entrepreneurship is set for May 1-7. The virtual summit acknowledges small businesses across the country for their resilience, ingenuity and creativity, and will also recognize SBA partners for their involvement in entrepreneurial development, disaster recovery, government contracting, financial development, and overall support for small businesses and entrepreneurship.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy