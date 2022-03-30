ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

Going gets a little trickier over closing month of season

By By RON COOKE Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ej6Ej_0etkrAZL00

Since mid-March, the competition has gotten progressively better and things get a whole lot tougher for the Key West High School softball team as they head into the final month of regular season play.

On Saturday, March 26, the Lady Conchs topped Keys Gate, 5-1, behind the pitching of sophomore Chloe Gilday with eight Ks and a strong defensive effort that did not commit an error, much to the delight of Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia.

Coming their way on Friday, April 1, is another solid team, the Somerset Silver Palms Stallions (4-2) in a 6 p.m. non-conference game at The Back Yard.

The next day, without six seniors, the Lady Conchs travel to Miami to take on South Dade (5-3) in a doubleheader slated for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Against the Knights, pitcher Maddie Webb shut down the Conchs’ offense the first three innings and allowed just four base hits over seven frames, but Key West persevered for the win to improve to 9-1.

“We faced Maddie Webb the past two years and (she) has beaten us. She throws the same pitches and same routine. She basically pauses in her windup, and she spins the changeup away. We had trouble squaring it up and when we did square it up, unfortunately, it was right at someone,” explained the coach. “We weren’t aggressive at the plate. All week we worked on getting aggressive on the changeup early in the count. That’s all she wants to do, is get ahead of you.”

Scoreless in the bottom of the third, junior Dharma Murray got on board and produced a run via errors by the Knights to go up 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Key West erupted for four runs, highlighted by a two-run double by leadoff batter Yahaira Williams for what would be the final outcome.

“Dharma has only got a couple years on the varsity level but when we needed to move someone over, she did her job, and that’s hard to do when you don’t get the reps like some of the older girls. She got hit by a ball to keep an inning alive,” stated Garcia.

Also, with a double was Bella Perez and Ty Cervantes singled.

On Friday at home, Garcia said they will have their hands full with Somerset.

“They have a really good lefty. If you look at their stats, everything is a really close game. Fortunately, Bella catches her in the summer, so she is familiar with her. She’s pretty much the same girl we faced with Archbishop McCarthy, a lefty with a rise and screwball away. If we stick to our plan, I think we’ll have a good chance to beat them,” explained Garcia. “They play a lot of small-ball, they put pressure on the defense. They have a really good coach, knows the game well but I think we can step up and do the job.”

Garcia will have to spread out the pitching with three games in less than 24 hours.

Junior hurler Miesha Hernandez is out with an injury, but the coach still has four varsity starters.

“The scouting report we have on them is they don’t like the ball in, they want to extend their arms like everybody else. It’s going to be either Marina Goins or Chloe Gilday then on Saturday against South Dade we’ll have Nevaeh Arnold and anyone else,” said Garcia. “Six of the seniors are leaving for Grad Bash, which is a school activity. I think the second squad is just as good but have to play defense better.

“We have some tough teams to play, but I’m looking forward to it.”

roncooke@bellsouth.net

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen

452

Followers

1K+

Posts

38K+

Views

Follow The Key West Citizen and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Town Square LIVE News

Archmere’s offense comes alive at Big Oak Park

Coach Pasani addressing the team after a victory photo by Glenn Frazer The Archmere softball team pounded out 18 hits in a 16-3 win over First State Military in Smyrna Thursday. Tori Connor pitched two innings, striking out 5 batters to get the win. She also collected 4 hits and 5 RBI’s from the “lead-off” spot. Freshman Ava Beach finished ... Read More
SMYRNA, DE
News4Jax.com

Surging Baldwin softball team ready for more this season

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – They’re good. They’re young. They’re only getting better. The Baldwin softball team is off to an 11-1 start this season and ranked No. 1 in the News4JAX Super 6. The Indians have all of two seniors and are very much poised to turn in the best season in program history if they keep this early season pace up.
BALDWIN, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Key West, FL
Education
Key West, FL
Sports
City
Miami, FL
City
Key West, FL
Portsmouth Times

Clay edges Valley in home opener

PORTSMOUTH — Clay and visiting Valley traded scores throughout Tuesday’s non-league contest at Carol Vice Memorial Softball Field. In their final two innings at the plate, the Lady Panthers (2-0) scored seven runs to break a 6-6 tie through 4.5 innings — winning their second game in two days to start the 2022 softball season.
PORTSMOUTH, OH
Baker City Herald

Bulldogs hold off Homedale, 8-6

The Baker baseball team used two big innings and solid relief pitching to hold off the Homedale Trojans 8-6 in the Bulldogs’ home opener on a chilly and windy Wednesday evening, March 30, at the Sports Complex. After spotting Homedale a 1-0 lead after half an inning, the Bulldogs,...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
The Daily Jeffersonian

High School Roundup: Bobcats blank Brooke 7-0 in opener

WELLSBURG, WVa. — Cambridge High junior righthander Jake Valentine shut down host Brooke High on Wednesday, tossing a complete game shutout to lead the Bobcats to a 7-0 victory to open the new baseball season. Valentine allowed just two hits over seven innings of work, striking out six with a pair of free passes to record...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
The Key West Citizen

The Key West Citizen

Key West, FL
452
Followers
1K+
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

The Key West Citizen is your trusted source for news in the Florida Keys and still the best source for local news, sports and commentary pertaining to Monroe County, Fla.

 https://keysnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy