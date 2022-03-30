Going gets a little trickier over closing month of season

Since mid-March, the competition has gotten progressively better and things get a whole lot tougher for the Key West High School softball team as they head into the final month of regular season play.

On Saturday, March 26, the Lady Conchs topped Keys Gate, 5-1, behind the pitching of sophomore Chloe Gilday with eight Ks and a strong defensive effort that did not commit an error, much to the delight of Lady Conchs coach Jason Garcia.

Coming their way on Friday, April 1, is another solid team, the Somerset Silver Palms Stallions (4-2) in a 6 p.m. non-conference game at The Back Yard.

The next day, without six seniors, the Lady Conchs travel to Miami to take on South Dade (5-3) in a doubleheader slated for 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Against the Knights, pitcher Maddie Webb shut down the Conchs’ offense the first three innings and allowed just four base hits over seven frames, but Key West persevered for the win to improve to 9-1.

“We faced Maddie Webb the past two years and (she) has beaten us. She throws the same pitches and same routine. She basically pauses in her windup, and she spins the changeup away. We had trouble squaring it up and when we did square it up, unfortunately, it was right at someone,” explained the coach. “We weren’t aggressive at the plate. All week we worked on getting aggressive on the changeup early in the count. That’s all she wants to do, is get ahead of you.”

Scoreless in the bottom of the third, junior Dharma Murray got on board and produced a run via errors by the Knights to go up 1-0. In the bottom of the fourth, Key West erupted for four runs, highlighted by a two-run double by leadoff batter Yahaira Williams for what would be the final outcome.

“Dharma has only got a couple years on the varsity level but when we needed to move someone over, she did her job, and that’s hard to do when you don’t get the reps like some of the older girls. She got hit by a ball to keep an inning alive,” stated Garcia.

Also, with a double was Bella Perez and Ty Cervantes singled.

On Friday at home, Garcia said they will have their hands full with Somerset.

“They have a really good lefty. If you look at their stats, everything is a really close game. Fortunately, Bella catches her in the summer, so she is familiar with her. She’s pretty much the same girl we faced with Archbishop McCarthy, a lefty with a rise and screwball away. If we stick to our plan, I think we’ll have a good chance to beat them,” explained Garcia. “They play a lot of small-ball, they put pressure on the defense. They have a really good coach, knows the game well but I think we can step up and do the job.”

Garcia will have to spread out the pitching with three games in less than 24 hours.

Junior hurler Miesha Hernandez is out with an injury, but the coach still has four varsity starters.

“The scouting report we have on them is they don’t like the ball in, they want to extend their arms like everybody else. It’s going to be either Marina Goins or Chloe Gilday then on Saturday against South Dade we’ll have Nevaeh Arnold and anyone else,” said Garcia. “Six of the seniors are leaving for Grad Bash, which is a school activity. I think the second squad is just as good but have to play defense better.

“We have some tough teams to play, but I’m looking forward to it.”

