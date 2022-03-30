SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Amanda Eppy, Key West

A: How long have you been dancing?

A: I started when I was 6.

Q: Did you ever play any other sports growing up?

A: Yes, I played hockey, soccer and lacrosse.

Q: Why did you decide to focus on just Conchettes in high school?

A: The other sports weren’t really my thing, because I knew dance would be my thing.

Q: How much training do you do per day or week on a yearly basis?

A: About five days a week, we have an hour and a half of practices and our season is all school year long. Then we also do a week in the summer.

Q: Do you really have downtime away from sports?

A: Yeah, the summer is my downtime.

Q: Is that time off important?

A: Yes, because I don’t really have time to rest, so when I do have time to do nothing, it’s nice.

Q: Rating the sports you play versus academics, what’s more important in your life?

A: I think academics are definitely more important because that’s where my future lies, and I don’t know how much I will dance in college compared to studying.

Q: Besides sports, in what way are you uniquely gifted?

A: I’m fairly smart, I take all AP and DE classes.

Q: What skills do sports teach you that you apply to life?

A: The No. 1 thing for me is confidence, and keep pushing through even when I’m feeling pushed down.

Q: What goals do you have for your senior year, academically and/or athletically?

A: Applying to and getting into college. That’s one of the most nerve-wracking things about senior year.

Q: What are your personal dreams?

A: I want to own my own business. I’m not sure what type yet, but I’m thinking of a boutique.

Q: What has been your best high school sports moment?

A: Every Capers we have at the end of the year. It’s a really important time for all of us and bring the whole team together.

Q: Any coaches, teachers or family members who have helped you get to this point?

A: My coach, Mrs. Stacy Saunders, had had such a big impact on me and has taught me everything, life-wise and dance-wise. My mom has always pushed me to be better in school and sports and has always helped my confidence.

Q: What advice would you give to the next generation of Conchs?

A: Keep pushing, even if you feel like your hard work isn’t getting you anywhere, it will at some point.

Q: What is the best advice you’ve received?

A: Probably the same, that advice had gotten time tough everything, because I sometimes feel discouraged, but know that if I keep trying I will get there.

Q: Having invested so much time — physically, mentally and emotionally — in your sport, in what way can you have proper closure during your senior year?

A: I don’t want to let anything hold me back. There’s no reason not to do something I want to do.

Q: Anywhere in the world you want to visit?

A: Greece, it looks so beautiful there. That’s been my dream place to go since I was little.

Q: Do you have any hobbies outside of sports?

A: Dance is my hobby and I work in retail and I enjoy what I do, so I guess that’s a hobby, too.

Q: What are some challenges you’ve faced as a student-athlete?

A: No time to do anything other than school and sports.

Q: If you could add one hour to your day, what would you do with it?

A: Sleep or just do nothing, because I never feel like I have time to rest.

Q: What are your plans for after high school?

A: I plan on going to college and hopefully owning a business after that. I want to go to college for business.

Q: Do you plan on joining a dance team in college?

A: Probably not part of anything in the school, but maybe something on the side.

Q: What is something you would tell your college roommate about the Keys?

A: The traditions here are like nothing else. The things we do are so different, and I think the community is so important here, too.

Q: On your first trip back home, what will be the meal you ask for?

A: Probably a bacon, egg and cheese from Kim’s Kuban and a con leche.

Q: You talked about wanting to own your own business. What interests you in that career path?

A: I’m really into fashion and clothes, and I like interacting with people and working in retail.