Dolphins come back from break with convincing victory

Spring Break could not have come at a better time for the Marathon High baseball team, as the Dolphins had lost four of six to fall back to .500 after starting the season with victories against rivals Palmer Trinity, Miami Country Day and Ransom Everglades.

The 10-day hiatus from game action seemed to correct the flow of the Dolphins as on Monday, March 28, Marathon returned with a convincing 10-0 victory against Westwood Christian.

It was the eighth consecutive road game for the Dolphins and it did not last long, as, by the time the fifth inning came to a close, Marathon was in front by the 10-run mercy rule.

The Dolphins scored four in each of their first two at-bats and then added runs in the third and fourth to go in front by double digits. Ryan Yalbon Dylan Ziels, Gavin Leal and Emanuel Polanco, all collected two hits, while Corbin Neller, Delvin Solis and Ben Hiller added base hits. Polanco, with three RBI, Leal with one RBI and Neller all had doubles.

That was more than enough for Marathon starting pitcher Dylan Ziels, who shut down the Westwood lineup to just two hits and allowed three walks but struck out seven to earn the win, with Yalbon tossing a scoreless fifth frame, with a walk and strikeout to close out the mercy-rule win.

It was extremely motivating,” Marathon coach Joey Gonzalez said about the win. “Especially against a conference and district opponent, this sets us up really well in the standings. We basically control our destiny from here on out.”

After spending nearly the entire month of March on the road, last playing in the Middle Keys on Feb. 28, Marathon is back at home on Thursday, March 31, against Academy of the Lakes at 6:30 p.m., which defeated the Dolphins, 6-4, just before the break but lost at Coral Shores, 1-0, on Monday, March 28.

“We have a tough stretch these next two weeks, but if we can ring off a few straight conference wins, I see us going in seed No. 1 or 2,” said Gonzalez.