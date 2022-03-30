Runners, walkers make strides for Menendez Scholarship Fund

After a one-year hiatus, the Bobby Menendez Miler 5K Run/Walk returned for the 17th year on Saturday, March 26.

Nearly 70 runners and walkers turned out for the 3.1-mile run/walk that started and finished at Higgs Beach.

Coming in first overall was Anthony Pallaria from Islamorada, who finished with a time of 18:05. Key West High School multisport athlete Colbin Hill clocked a 18:27 for second overall and Nicholas Amato, from Suttons Bay, Michigan, finished third with a 18:29.

Top female runners were Kristin Protheroe from Boulder, Colorado who clocked a 21:48; No. 2 female runner was Kara Rasch of Marathon with a time of 23:23 and third female runner went to Key Wester Anastasia Vavra with a 26:24.

Edward Clark of Key West was the No. 1 male master’s runner and the top female master’s runner was Jennifer Menendez of Parkland, Florida at 27:44.

In the walking division, Sandy Dillner of Mars, Pennsylvania was first at 40:09 and Adam Ross from East Falmouth, Massachusettd clocked a 40:32.

Proceeds from the race go to the Bobby Menendez Scholarship Fund.

The annual event was managed by the Sunset Rotary Club, and course and timing was set up by Southernmost Runners Club.

