Seattle, WA

ODell and Hawworth fish pic

By Photo provided
The Key West Citizen
The Key West Citizen
 1 day ago

It was an action-packed, fun-filled morning of fishing for friends John O’Dell, of Couer d Alene, Idaho, and Bryan Haworth, of Seattle, Washington, as the duo limited out on yellowtails. They also caught a bucket full of bonitas and blue runners before they tag-teamed a 200-pound lemon shark, which was released. They enjoyed a fresh fish lunch back at Geiger Key Marina after the day aboard Knee Deep Chaters with Capt. Kevin and Barbie Wilson along with boat dog Chloe.

