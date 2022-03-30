ODell and Hawworth fish pic
It was an action-packed, fun-filled morning of fishing for friends John O’Dell, of Couer d Alene, Idaho, and Bryan Haworth, of Seattle, Washington, as the duo limited out on yellowtails. They also caught a bucket full of bonitas and blue runners before they tag-teamed a 200-pound lemon shark, which was released. They enjoyed a fresh fish lunch back at Geiger Key Marina after the day aboard Knee Deep Chaters with Capt. Kevin and Barbie Wilson along with boat dog Chloe.
