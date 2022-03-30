Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Osage by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Safety message - Turn around, don`t drown. Don`t travel through flooded areas. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Grand Forks The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Minnesota...North Dakota Red River of the North at East Grand Forks affecting Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Red River of the North at Pembina affecting Kittson and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Drayton affecting Marshall, Kittson, Walsh and Pembina Counties. Red River of the North at Oslo affecting Walsh, Marshall, Polk and Grand Forks Counties. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY, APRIL 08 * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Red River of the North at East Grand Forks. * WHEN...Until Friday, April 08. * IMPACTS...At 33.0 feet, Agricultural flooding begins along the Red River of the North between Grand Forks (River Mile 296) and Oslo (River Mile 271). * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 6:45 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 32.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 6:45 PM CDT Thursday was 33.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday and continue falling to 27.7 feet Thursday. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet.

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO