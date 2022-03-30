ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Brian Ferentz begins tenure as Iowa QB coach

By Owen Siebring
cbs2iowa.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIOWA CITY, Iowa — With the Iowa football team opening the doors to...

cbs2iowa.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Look: Recruits Predict Where Arch Manning Will Commit

The biggest college football recruiting question for the class of 2023 involves Arch Manning. Where will the five-star quarterback play at the next level?. While the industry’s recruiting experts seem to think Manning will head to Alabama or Texas, his peers are projecting a different destination. At the recent Rivals Camp Series New Orleans, prospects were asked to predict what school will land Peyton and Eli’s nephew.
COLLEGE SPORTS
104.5 KDAT

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

8 Schools In The Mix For Transfer Andre Curbelo

A dynamic Illinois basketball player already has interest from numerous programs around the country. Andre Curbelo put his name in the transfer portal just a couple of days ago after a pretty frustrating season. He suffered a concussion early in the season and wasn’t able to do much until early February/March.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Sports
Local
Iowa Football
Iowa City, IA
Sports
City
Iowa City, IA
Local
Iowa College Sports
Iowa City, IA
Football
Iowa City, IA
College Sports
KCRG.com

Iowa native wins Netflix baking competition

Waterloo police said a 41-year-old man was shot and later died Tuesday morning. A historically low number of houses on the market are creating challenges for homebuyers throughout Iowa. Iowa City school district resolution opposes Iowa's transgender sports law. Updated: 5 hours ago. The school board for the Iowa City...
WATERLOO, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken O'keefe
Person
Brian Ferentz
106.9 KROC

Popular Iowa Pickleball Chain Coming to Minnesota

Pickleball has become all the rage lately! I'm hearing about more and more people playing pickleball, including my parents. A company in Iowa has taken notice and plans to expand their pickleball venue into Minnesota. The place in Iowa is called Smash Park, and right now they're only located in...
ROCHESTER, MN
94.1 KRNA

Iowa Big Man The Latest Hawkeye With Plans to Transfer

College basketball fans knew that the transfer portal was going to change the game. Players have a great ability to come and go from programs. No more sitting out a year after changing schools. I'm all for players choosing their path. But it comes at the expense of being able to develop players. Iowa is losing another player to the transfer portal, and I personally thought that he'd see major playing time at Iowa.
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#College Football#Hawkeyes
B100

Believe It or Not, Quad Cities Pizza Ranks in Top Pizzas in Iowa

Ever since I started scouting out pizza spots weeks ago, I've been told QC-style pizza isn't great. Yet, there's one local spot that ranks in the top pizza places in Iowa. According to Travel Iowa, Lopiez Pizza in Davenport has the 10th best pizza in the state, out of 15 rankings. Here's what the website said:
DAVENPORT, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa spring football press conference

Iowa wide receiver coach Kelton Copeland, tight end coach Abdul Hodge, and offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke to media during a press conference for Iowa football at the Hansen Football Performance Center in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Ferentz and Hodge both answered questions regarding new coaching challenges....
IOWA CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Keegan Murray announcement

Iowa Hawkeyes sophomore Keegan Murray had an amazing 2021-2022 college basketball season, earning a consensus first-team All-American nod and leading Iowa to a Big Ten tournament championship, scoring 103 points in four games while doing so. That will end up being his legacy there as Murray announced on Tuesday that he will enter the 2022 NBA Draft.
NBA
KCCI.com

Iowa’s top 10 best burger list features 3 metro spots

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three metro restaurants are finalists for serving up the best burger in the state. The Iowa Beef Industry Council released the 10 finalists for the annual Best Burger Contest earlier this month. Lachele's Fine Foods in Des Moines, Pally's Bar and Grill in Clive, and...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa softball vs. Wisconsin- game three

Wisconsin softball defeated Iowa, 13–1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Bob Pearl Field in Iowa City on Sunday. Iowa pitcher Devyn Greer replaced Breanna Vasquez in the second game, pitching for 5.1 innings, throwing 134 pitches, and giving up 11 earned runs. In the sixth inning,...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy