ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Officer commended for saving girl’s life

By Bradley Zimmerman
WCIA
WCIA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KVTwD_0etkqTzH00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Police Chief Ken Scarlette presented one of his officers with a Certificate of Commendation Tuesday night for her actions during a call involving a young girl in crisis.

Officer Taylor Sullivan was among those who responded on March 20 to a house in the 1100 block of Reservoir Street for a report of a girl armed with a knife, threatening suicide. Officers attempted to persuade the girl drop the knife, but she did not respond to their initial efforts.

Springfield Police said on Facebook that Sullivan was able to develop a rapport with the girl and used “calm, nurturing dialogue” to get the girl to drop the knife. The girl was then escorted out of the house and to a waiting ambulance.

Springfield Police credited Sullivan’s verbal de-escalation skills with persuading the girl to drop the knife.

“Officer Sullivan displayed calmness, patience, and genuine empathy toward the girl to gain her trust which lead to a peaceful resolution,” Springfield Police said. “Officer Sullivan went above and beyond and in doing so she saved a young girl’s life.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WLWT 5

Kentucky inmate credited for saving deputy's life

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky inmate's quick thinking saved the life of a deputy last week. According to jailer Jon Sallee, last Tuesday at around noon, a Jessamine County deputy had a diabetic emergency while driving a detention center vehicle. He was driving four inmates who had been picking up litter along a roadside back to jail.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY
WCIA

Crime Stoppers seeks information on reckless discharge of firearm

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — This week, Champaign County Crime Stoppers is looking for more information related to reckless discharge of a firearm on March 22. At around 7:30 p.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to the Blackhawk Convenience Store on West Springfield Avenue in response to a report of shots fired. When officers arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police looking for theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the man responsible for a handbag theft. The theft happened on Saturday. The suspect entered the Dollar General at 930 West Jefferson Street and began speaking with an elderly woman. he proceeded to grab her handbag, shoved her when she fought back, and fled the store.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, IL
Springfield, IL
Crime & Safety
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in Saturday crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon recently confirmed the identity of a person who died in a motor vehicle crash on Peoria Road Saturday evening. Allmon said the person was 31-year-old Matthew Cottrill who was taken to a Springfield hospital after his vehicle left the roadway and crashed. An autopsy was done […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCIA

Woman killed in Monday morning crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 44-year-old woman from Chenoa was killed Monday morning in a crash on U.S. Route 24 near Meadows. The crash happened just before 8 a.m. at 2480 East Road. State Troopers said the woman was the driver and sole occupant of a car that for crossed the center line for […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

16-year-old arrested in murder investigation

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A 16-year-old was recently arrested in connection to the death of a Lyft driver who was shot and killed in Urbana in January. Tyjohn G. Williams is the third suspect arrested. Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz said Williams is charged with first-degree murder (4 counts). On January 12, police were […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicidal#Springfield Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WCIA

Twin brothers charged in 2018 murder investigation

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville Police said two 23-year-old men have been arrested and charged in connection to a 2018 murder. According to officers, Aeron Clark and his twin brother Aerick Clark were arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service in Las Vegas on March 5. They were extradited to Danville earlier this week and were […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking for fugitive

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a fugitive. Gregory F. Cannon failed to appear in court related to charges of aggravated domestic battery and driving on a revoked license. He is 56 years old, 5′ 11″ and weighs 190 pounds. Anyone with information on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WTHI

Illinois Police Department is permanently disbanded

WESTFIELD, Ill., (WTHI)- The Westfield Police Department is permanently disbanding. The announcement was made on the department's Facebook page. The post said the decision came from the village's board of trustees. The department said the numerous Illinois police reform bills added even more pressure to the already financially restrained department....
WESTFIELD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WCIA

Coroner names victim from deadly crash

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathleen Yoder has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 24 Monday morning. Yoder said that the woman is 44-year-old Elsie L. Sizer of Chenoa. Preliminary autopsy results indicate that Sizer died from multiple blunt injuries caused by the crash. Toxicology testing […]
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Man charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine, fleeing from Macomb police

MACOMB, Ill. (KWQC) - Macomb police arrested a man for possession of crystal methamphetamine after fleeing from police Tuesday. Larry K. Knotts, 34, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, methamphetamine trafficking, obstructing justice/evidence destruction, aggravated fleeing/eluding, endangering the life or health of a child and obstructing identification. A Macomb officer...
MACOMB, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police: Man dies after shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Coroner Duane Northrup is releasing the name of a man who died of injuries sustained in a shooting incident on Wednesday. Northrup said the person was 25-year-old Brandon McClendon. He was pronounced dead at around 7:30 p.m. in the Carle Foundation Hospital Emergency Room. McClendon died from a gunshot wound that […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The Telegraph

Alton man killed in Sunday crash

ALTON - An Alton man has died following a Sunday morning accident. At about 6:30 a.m. Sunday, Alton Police and Alton Firefighters responded to the 800 block of Brown Street for a traffic crash with injuries. According to Alton Police Chief Marcos Pulido, Keith D. Brenner, 33, of Alton, was killed in the single-vehicle crash. Life saving measures were attempted, Pulido said, but unfortunately Brenner died.
ALTON, IL
WCIA

Man found guilty of hurting estranged wife and family

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County Jury found a man guilty of home invasion and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. According to officials, on February 7, 2020, Donald Langston went to his estranged wife’s new house armed with a bat and a bb gun, forced his way in and attacked her and […]
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
WCIA

WCIA

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy