Production is underway on Marvel's yet-to-be-named Halloween special, featuring iconic Marvel horror mainstay Werewolf By Night in the lead role. Despite not having been announced by Marvel Studios officials, the official production office of the state of Georgia has listed Buzzcut as a production that's in active photography. Thanks to the works of internet sleuths last year, namely the crew over at Murphy's Multiverse, Buzzcut was revealed to be the working title of what many thought to be a Werewolf By Night special.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO