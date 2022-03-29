ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors' Andre Iguodala makes long-awaited return on Monday vs. Grizzlies

By Tommy Call III
 3 days ago
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

After missing 21 consecutive games due to injury, Andre Iguodala was the latest member of the Golden State Warriors to make his long-awaited return to the court.

The 38-year-old veteran suited up on Monday against the Memphis Grizzlies. Although Iguodala’s return was spoiled by a blowout 123-95 loss to the Grizzlies, getting the three-time champion minutes before the Warriors attempt to make a push through the postseason is a positive.

In 16 minutes off the bench, Iguodala posted six points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field with three rebounds and two assists against the Grizzlies. The former Arizona Wildcats player drilled one 3-pointer on two attempts from beyond the arc.

Iguodala was the only member of the Warriors to finish with a positive plus/minus on the box score with a plus-2.

Iguodala’s reunion with his teammates Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Steph Curry will have to wait. All three of Golden State’s All-Stars missed Monday’s contest against the Grizzlies. Curry will continue to miss time with a left foot injury.

On Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns at San Francisco’s Chase Center, Iguodala will likely link up with Green and Thompson on the floor.

The Warriors will need to lean on the trio of veterans to snap their recent losing skid. The Warriors have lost three in a row, including six losses in their last seven. Yet, the schedule will not get any easier with the Suns (61-14) in the Bay Area on Wednesday.

