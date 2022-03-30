Blue Valley High’s Aidan Shaw beats future KU player in finals of national slam dunk event
By Gary Bedore
Wichita Eagle
1 day ago
Blue Valley High School senior basketball forward Aidan Shaw defeated future University of Kansas forward Zuby Ejiofor in the finals of the High School Slam Dunk and Three Point championships on Tuesday in New Orleans, site of the men’s Final Four this weekend. Ejiofor, a 6-foot-8, 220-pound forward...
A pair of Kansas State men’s basketball players have decided to join Selton Miguel on the transfer market. Luke Kasubke and Carlton Linguard both added their names to the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, signaling an end to each of their playing days in Manhattan shortly after the Wildcats hired Jerome Tang as head coach.
The world may never know if Brad Underwood seriously considered the thought of leaving Illinois for Kansas State when the Wildcats expressed interest in hiring him as their new men’s basketball coach earlier this month. But one thing is clear: Underwood profited off of K-State’s coaching search. Less...
A pair of University of Houston volleyball players were allegedly captured in a video laughing while driving past a Columbus, Texas, oak tree where a mob lynched two Black teenagers in 1935. An anonymous Twitter user posted a video of the incident on Sunday. The user claimed freshman volleyball player Ryleigh Whitekettle filmed and posted the video on her Snapchat, and its original caption read, "this is the hanging tree where we used to hang people."
The 2022 college football season is too far away for Collin Klein to make any concrete promises about what he will add to Kansas State’s offense now that he is calling plays for the Wildcats. But, make no mistake, changes are on the horizon. K-State players have said they...
Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self, who hasn’t played much basketball since his days at Oklahoma State in the early 1980s, fired up a few shots during the Jayhawks’ closed practice on Thursday, which ran from 10:40 a.m to 12:10 p.m. at the Caesars Superdome, site of the 2022 Final Four.
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
The Kansas State football team allowed reporters to watch the first 30 minutes of practice on Tuesday at Bill Snyder Family Stadium. Here are three key observations on the Wildcats as they approach the midway point of spring practice:. Adrian Martinez getting healthy. Ever since he announced his plans to...
Future University of Kansas basketball guard Gradey Dick scored three points on 1-of-7 shooting in the West team’s 105-81 loss to the East in Tuesday’s McDonald’s All-American Boys basketball game in Chicago. Dick, a 6-7 guard from Sunrise Christian Academy in Bel Aire, Kansas, was 1-of-4 from...
Even with music blaring in Intrust Bank Arena, the yells cut through the noise to make their way to the court. The celebration was underway for the Louisville women’s basketball team experiencing the ecstasy of securing the program’s fourth trip to the Final Four with an NCAA tournament regional final win, 62-50, over Michigan in Wichita on Monday night.
The Kansas State men’s basketball team was surrounded by good vibes for more than a week after Jerome Tang was hired as the squad’s new head coach. But that excitement came to a halt on Thursday when Nijel Pack, a 6-foot guard who was by far K-State’s best player last season, decided to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal rather than return for his junior season with the Wildcats.
North Carolina fans probably didn’t expect to see the No. 8 seed reach the Final Four. Nor did they count on the Tar Heels opposing their arch-nemesis, Duke, in a colossal contest to determine which ACC foe earns a spot in the NCAA championship. Since North Carolina ended St....
When the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team beat Miami last Sunday for a spot in the 2022 NCAA Final Four in New Orleans, the game was broadcast on CBS. But KU’s national semifinal game Saturday night against Villanova — and Monday night’s national championship game — won’t be on over-the-air free television.
Kansas City Royals pitcher Zack Greinke speaks to reporters about being the Opening Day starter against the Cleveland Guardians at Kauffman Stadium. He spoke at the club's facility in Surprise, Arizona, on March 31, 2022.
Bo knew all sports, but the contestants on Wednesday’s episode of “Jeopardy!” clearly didn’t know Bo. Former Royals outfielder Bo Jackson, that is. One of the “Jeopardy!” categories Wednesday was multi-sport athletes, and contestant Candace Orsetti picked it for $800. Here is the answer...
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said Thursday the state’s economic border war truce with Missouri “didn’t include the Chiefs,” after the team president disclosed it has considered stadium options in Kansas. The Democratic governor’s comment signals Kansas would be willing to use economic incentives to lure the...
Former University of Kansas center Udoka Azubuike of the NBA’s Utah Jazz had season-ending surgery on his oft-injured right ankle on Friday, the team reported on its official website. Azubuike, 7-foot, 270 pounds from Lagos, Nigeria, suffered the third injury to his right ankle in the past 13 months...
In a season full of inconsistency, injuries and question marks, the Tigers’ offense failed to deliver to its preseason expectations.
Now, after throwing for 191.2 passing yards per game last season, Clemson’s passing attack is looking toward reviving itself in the fall.
“We got to get some confidence in the passing game too, and we lost our confidence last year,” Clemson passing game coordinator Kyle Richardson said on Wednesday. “Once we lost it, it was hard to get it back, so we’ve made some tweaks.”
Richardson, who is taking over for Brandon Streeter as the team’s passing game coordinator, said the Tigers need to get back to the basics and put the ball in the playmakers’ hands.
Whether it be freshman wide receiver Adam Randall, sophomore Beaux Collins or running back Will Shipley, Clemson’s offense has the weapons to establish a revitalized passing attack.
