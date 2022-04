At 183 years old, Christ Episcopal Church’s history is a part of the fabric that is Vicksburg. Like the city’s residents, the church and its congregations survived the Siege of Vicksburg in 1863, yellow fever epidemics and the 1953 tornado. They lost two rectors to yellow fever — one, the Rev. Dr. George Weller, the church’s first rector, died in the yellow fever epidemic before the church was completed.

VICKSBURG, MS ・ 10 DAYS AGO