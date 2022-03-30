Tiger Woods at Augusta National Golf Club Ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

On Tuesday morning, the golfing world received news about Tiger Woods that had everyone buzzing. Woods took a trip up from Florida to August, Georgia – home of the Masters – earlier this morning. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas stepped on the course for a round of golf.
With the Masters just around the corner, Paige Spiranac has decided to call out Bryson DeChambeau for an old comment he made about Augusta National. “Remember when Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday. “Good times.”. In 2020, DeChambeau claimed that Augusta National was...
It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … Tiger in his private jet?. When I wrote yesterday’s Rogers Report, I fully intended to go a week without another one. But then I opened Twitter. Folks, this emergency Rogers Report is time-sensitive and absolutely cannot wait...
Tiger Woods hasn’t slammed the door shut on participating in the 2022 Masters. In fact, he actually arrived in Georgia this Tuesday. A final decision hasn’t been made by Woods yet, but there are plenty of fans who have their fingers crossed hoping he’ll give it a go.
We’re one week away from the start of the 2022 Masters, and Rory McIlroy has spent the last couple of days preparing for the challenges of Augusta National. McIlroy has been doing some advanced scouting this week, taking in all the course alterations at the Masters. Two holes–No. 11 (White Dogwood) and No. 15 (Firethorn–have officially been lengthened, while holes 3, 13 and 17 have new greens.
Tiger Woods might be in attendance at the 2022 Masters and you’d better believe that Rory McIlroy is excited to see him there. Speaking to the media this week, McIlroy said that it would be great for golf to have Tiger there – competing or not. He thinks golf is “heightened” whenever Tiger is at an event and thinks it would be “awesome” to see him.
It’s been reported multiple times this week that Tiger Woods is exhausting every option to see if he can compete at Augusta National. So, when will we find out Woods’ status for the Masters?. Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest believes Woods will announce his decision for the 2022...
One could argue it isn't springtime in Augusta until Alexa Pano comes to town. Coming off the 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, the 17-year-old is preparing to make her third Augusta National Women's Amateur start. Pano also was part of the inaugural girls' field for the Junior Invitational, and it served as a nice primer before she tees it up at Champions Retreat.
Other than Augusta National offering a player a rare special invite to compete next week, live on Sky Sports, the only remaining way to qualify for The Masters is by winning the PGA Tour event at TPC San Antonio. Five players were added to the field via their world ranking...
The 2022 Masters will mark a return to normal, but several questions remain. Will Tiger Woods make his competitive return at Augusta on Thursday, April 7, or will he join Phil Mickelson on the list of former champions not competing? Can Rory McIlroy add the final piece of a career grand slam? Can a quartet of two-time tour winners this season make a run at the green jacket? Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?
Want to watch the world’s best women’s amateur golfers and don’t want to wait until this Saturday’s final round? NBC Sports and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur have you covered. Thursday’s second-round coverage will be streamed from Champions Retreat Golf Club for the first time...
Welcome to our new series, Golfer to Golfer, where we listen to one avid player in hopes that the rest of us can take away something that might improve our own games. This week, we’ve got Rory McIlroy, speaking on Augusta at his press conference of this week’s PGA Tour event…
