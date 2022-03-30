ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Tiger Woods at Augusta National Golf Club Ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

augustaceo.com
 1 day ago

Tiger Woods has reportedly arrived at Augusta National...

augustaceo.com

Related
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tiger Woods’ Performance At Augusta Today

On Tuesday morning, the golfing world received news about Tiger Woods that had everyone buzzing. Woods took a trip up from Florida to August, Georgia – home of the Masters – earlier this morning. He, along with his son, Charlie, and longtime friend Justin Thomas stepped on the course for a round of golf.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Message For Bryson DeChambeau

With the Masters just around the corner, Paige Spiranac has decided to call out Bryson DeChambeau for an old comment he made about Augusta National. “Remember when Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday. “Good times.”. In 2020, DeChambeau claimed that Augusta National was...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ plane went to Augusta, then the Internet lost its mind

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … Tiger in his private jet?. When I wrote yesterday’s Rogers Report, I fully intended to go a week without another one. But then I opened Twitter. Folks, this emergency Rogers Report is time-sensitive and absolutely cannot wait...
GOLF
The Spun

Former PGA Tour Player Predicts If Tiger Will Play At Masters

Tiger Woods hasn’t slammed the door shut on participating in the 2022 Masters. In fact, he actually arrived in Georgia this Tuesday. A final decision hasn’t been made by Woods yet, but there are plenty of fans who have their fingers crossed hoping he’ll give it a go.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Prediction For The Masters: Fans React

We’re one week away from the start of the 2022 Masters, and Rory McIlroy has spent the last couple of days preparing for the challenges of Augusta National. McIlroy has been doing some advanced scouting this week, taking in all the course alterations at the Masters. Two holes–No. 11 (White Dogwood) and No. 15 (Firethorn–have officially been lengthened, while holes 3, 13 and 17 have new greens.
GOLF
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Asked About Tiger Woods Playing In The Masters

Tiger Woods might be in attendance at the 2022 Masters and you’d better believe that Rory McIlroy is excited to see him there. Speaking to the media this week, McIlroy said that it would be great for golf to have Tiger there – competing or not. He thinks golf is “heightened” whenever Tiger is at an event and thinks it would be “awesome” to see him.
GOLF
The Spun

When Tiger Woods Will Probably Announce His Masters Decision

It’s been reported multiple times this week that Tiger Woods is exhausting every option to see if he can compete at Augusta National. So, when will we find out Woods’ status for the Masters?. Dan Rapoport of Golf Digest believes Woods will announce his decision for the 2022...
GOLF
The Augusta Chronicle

Alexa Pano riding momentum ahead of third Augusta National Women's Amateur start

One could argue it isn't springtime in Augusta until Alexa Pano comes to town. Coming off the 2022 Junior Invitational at Sage Valley, the 17-year-old is preparing to make her third Augusta National Women's Amateur start. Pano also was part of the inaugural girls' field for the Junior Invitational, and it served as a nice primer before she tees it up at Champions Retreat.
AUGUSTA, GA
CBS Sports

2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings, picks: Back Justin Thomas, fade Jon Rahm at Augusta National

The 2022 Masters will mark a return to normal, but several questions remain. Will Tiger Woods make his competitive return at Augusta on Thursday, April 7, or will he join Phil Mickelson on the list of former champions not competing? Can Rory McIlroy add the final piece of a career grand slam? Can a quartet of two-time tour winners this season make a run at the green jacket? Who can you trust in your 2022 Masters fantasy golf rankings?
AUGUSTA, GA
