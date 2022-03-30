Tiger Woods at Augusta National Golf Club Ahead of 2022 Masters Tournament

Tiger Woods might be in attendance at the 2022 Masters and you’d better believe that Rory McIlroy is excited to see him there. Speaking to the media this week, McIlroy said that it would be great for golf to have Tiger there – competing or not. He thinks golf is “heightened” whenever Tiger is at an event and thinks it would be “awesome” to see him.

