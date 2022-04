ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. — Albemarle County’s new Community Response Team was established to take a fresh approach to opioid and alcohol overdoses, WVIR reported Tuesday. “I’ll tell you right off the bat,” Kaki Dimock, the county’s director of social services, said to the Albemarle County Social Services Advisory Board, “I think that we’re going to be able to demonstrate fewer people get transported to the jail; fewer people get transported to the hospital.”

