Southern Company Launches Enhanced Sustainability Site

 1 day ago

Southern Company has enhanced its sustainability presence on southerncompany.com with a dedicated site providing additional transparency on core environmental, social and governance (ESG) topics. "Sustainability topics have always been a priority for Southern Company. In recent years, interest in our plans...

Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Companies Still Lack Sustainability Strategy

Despite increasing pressures to improve their carbon footprint, particularly following the COP26 conference, many organizations still do not have a sustainability strategy in place, according to new research from Supply Chain and Logistics Consultants (SCALA). “Both businesses and their wider supply networks are coming under increasing pressure to quantify and...
ECONOMY
GeekyGadgets

Apple Supplier Employee Development Fund unveiled

Apple has announced the launch of its new $50 million Supplier Employee Development Fund, the fund is designed to support expanded initiatives for people within its supply chain. The new fund will make training and coursework available to employees of Apple’s supply chain around the world. As part of...
BUSINESS
Morristown Minute

NJ Transit Launches 10-Year Sustainability Plan

A 10-Year Plan: NJ Transit focuses on Sustainability Efforts Embedded in NJ TRANSIT’s Culture, Business Practices, and Customer Experience. NJ Transit is creating its first-ever sustainability plan as highlighted in NJT2030: A 10-Year Strategic Plan, incorporating feedback from stakeholders to help shape the future of sustainability at NJT.
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Jim Kerr
Phys.org

The importance of global water quality and access

Clean drinking water is a critical component for sustainable development—from poverty reduction to economic growth and environmental sustainability. Currently, according to the United Nations (UN) there is a global water crisis affecting almost 2.2 billion people who lack access to safe water. To raise awareness of the crisis and support the global work advancing Sustainable Development Goal 6: Clean Water and Sanitation the UN identified March 22 as World Water Day.
ENVIRONMENT
Investigate Midwest

USDA Makes Available Additional $80 Million in Funding to Support Long-Term Resilience in the Dairy Industry

WASHINGTON, March 2, 2022 - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) today announced an additional investment of $80 million in the Dairy Business Innovation (DBI) Initiatives. In November 2021, DBI awarded $18.4 million to three current Initiatives at University of Tennessee, Vermont Agency for Food and Marketing and University of Wisconsin, and $1.8 million to a new initiative at California State University Fresno. Under the existing DBI program, which was previously announced through a FY21 Request for Applications (RFA), each Initiative will now have the opportunity to submit additional proposals for up to $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to further support processing capacity expansion, on-farm improvements, and technical assistance to producers.
AGRICULTURE
yankodesign.com

The 2022 Goldreed Industrial Design Award is looking for designs that capture innovation, sustainability, and harmony

Designed with a vision towards the future yet rooted firmly in tradition, the Goldreed Industrial Design Award is an international design prize driven by globalization, specialization, and market orientation. Based out of Xiongan New Area of China, the award was originally created to discover the future of design, inspire the quality of future living and empower the design of future cities by exploring the Chinese concept of “harmony”.
DESIGN
Reuters

Explainer-First global guidelines for company sustainability disclosures

LONDON (Reuters) - The newly created International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) has published the first set of global guidelines on corporate sustainability disclosures for public consultation. WHAT IS THE ISSB?. It was launched at the United Nations’ COP 26 climate summit in November 2021 following a call from world leaders,...
BUSINESS
#Reliability#Community#Southern Company
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY
pymnts

Nigeria-Based Andela Launches Platform to Power Customized Work

Andela, a global network of remote talent, has launched a platform designed to create a personalized hiring experience for candidates and recruiters, the Nigerian company announced Wednesday (March 30). The company, which focuses on engineering aspirants from more than 100 countries, has expanded to include product managers, designers and data...
AFRICA
MarketRealist

SOURCE Global Isn’t Publicly Traded, but Its Tech Will Be in High Demand

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is among the leading private investors in emerging industries, with companies that address climate change high on his list of priorities. Gates's investment in SOURCE Global has drawn investors' attention. Does SOURCE Global have stock, and is it publicly traded?. Article continues below advertisement. SOURCE Global...
ECONOMY
pymnts.com

India’s YoKart Launches B2B eCommerce Platform

Indian eCommerce marketplace builder YoKart has launched YoKart B2B, a new B2B marketplace software tool, the company said in a Wednesday (March 30) press release. Designed for manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers and service providers, the marketplace gives businesses “a centralized platform to connect with other organizations/businesses and conduct trade, creating a streamlined transaction process,” according to the release.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Visa To Bolster NFT Adoption With New 'Creator Program'

The "Visa Creator Program" is looking to help a selected group of entrepreneurs. "NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy," said Cuy Sheffield, Visa's head of crypto. Payment behemoth Visa Inc. V launched a new product strategy and mentorship program for entrepreneurs working in...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Single-Click Supply Chain Risk Detection SaaS Platform

Exiger launched Supply Chain Explorer, a proprietary real-time supply chain risk detection Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform that empowers companies and government agencies to rapidly surface, understand and mitigate critical threats to their immediate and extended supplier networks. “The turbulence of the market has given us unique insight into the challenges our...
SOFTWARE
dailyhodl.com

Flare Network Launches State Connector To Connect Everything

Flare Network, the coming layer one that is built to safely connect to all blockchains, has announced the launch of its ‘state connector’ on its canary network, Songbird. This new core web 3.0 protocol makes it possible for the state of any on- or off-chain open system to be proven on Songbird for use in smart contracts and for safe relay to any other blockchain.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
dailyhodl.com

Payments Giant Visa Launches New NFT-Focused Program for Crypto Entrepreneurs

Global credit card giant Visa is launching a new crypto program to help content creators and entrepreneurs grow small businesses with non-fungible tokens (NFTs). According to a new company blog post, since NFTs authenticate the ownership of digital media and collectibles, they can help small and micro businesses expand and generate more revenue.
CREDITS & LOANS
Benzinga

ESG Finds Growing Place at the China Investment Table

Chinese institutional investors are increasingly considering environmental, social and governance factors when choosing where to place their money. Corporate social responsibility (CSR) has become a relatively common concept among Chinese companies, mainly in relation to topics like poverty alleviation that have been on the government agenda for a while. Much newer to the country are environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, a more comprehensive concept that has gained greater attention in recent years due to growing interest from financial institutions.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Save Foods To Present Food Waste Solutions At Fruit Logistica Trade Fair

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD) (FSE: 80W), an agri-food tech company specializing in eco crop protection that helps reduce food waste and ensure food safety, today announced that it will present its green products and treatments that have proven successful tools in fighting food waste of fresh produce all along the supply chain. According to the update, Save Foods will present in hall 5.2, booth number D-12e at the Fruit Logistica Trade Fair in Berlin from April 5-7, 2022. Companies interested in finding out more about Save Foods’ products should visit https://ibn.fm/pRHa8 to pre-book a meeting with the team. “Fruit Logistica is a global exhibition featuring the entire spectrum of the fresh fruit and vegetable sectors,” said Dan Sztybel, CEO of Save Foods’ Israeli subsidiary. “It is a great opportunity to share our latest developments and connect with other produce industry leaders in our fight against food waste.”
ENVIRONMENT

