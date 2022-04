The Food Bank of Wyoming is seeking volunteers to help with their mobile food pantry in Sheridan. The mobile food pantry distribution is scheduled for Thursday, March 31, and will be located at Cornerstone Church at 4351 Big Horn Ave. The distribution of food will begin at 10 a.m. but the Food Bank is asking volunteers to arrive at 9:30 a.m. and assist until noon.

SHERIDAN, WY ・ 9 DAYS AGO