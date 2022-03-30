ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankees' Marwin Gonzalez: Enjoying strong spring

Gonzalez went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs and four RBI in Tuesday's Grapefruit League win over Philadelphia. Gonzalez...

CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
CBS Sports

Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
CBS Sports

Phillies' James Norwood: Traded to Phillies

Norwood was traded from the Padres to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations. Norwood was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday, but he'll now join the Phillies' 40-man roster for the final week of spring training. It seems likely that the right-hander will begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he's made appearances in the majors in each of the last four seasons and will be in the mix to provide bullpen depth at some point.
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Taylor Trammell: Beginning season at Triple-A

The Mariners optioned Trammell to Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. Trammell broke camp with the big club in 2021, but after turning in a .160/.256/.359 slash line with a 42.1 percent strikeout rate across 178 plate appearances in multiple stints with Seattle, he didn't see any action with the Mariners after mid-July. Though his production at Tacoma was much better (.818 OPS, 22.9 K% in 323 plate appearances), he didn't mash at a level that made him a strong candidate to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster this time around. Trammell will thus return to Tacoma to begin the 2022 campaign, and his odds of getting an extended look in the majors will likely dim further once the Mariners are ready to give top prospect Julio Rodriguez a look in the big leagues.
CBS Sports

Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Clear path to roster spot

Moniak has a clear path to an Opening Day roster spot after Adam Haseley was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Odubel Herrera will miss at least the first few weeks of the season with an oblique strain, so the Phillies need another player capable of handling center field alongside Matt Vierling. While Vierling is a righty and Moniak is a lefty, the Phillies may give Vierling a true starting role rather than use a platoon. Moniak has shown very little in 55 MLB plate appearances, hitting .128/.241/.191 with a 40.0 percent strikeout rate, and he wasn't convincing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, either, hitting .238/.299/.447. Still, he's just 23 years old and was the first overall pick back in 2016, so a roster spot would at least give him the opportunity to take a step forward and become a productive big leaguer.
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not in Thursday's lineup

Crawford (mouth) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians. The team erroneously included Crawford in the initial lineup, but Dylan Moore will instead receive the start at shortstop. Crawford is down for a couple days after undergoing a dental procedure Wednesday, and he should be back on the field in the near future.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another impressive showing

Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Evan White: Surgery successful

White (groin) had successful sports hernia surgery and is expected to be out for the foreseeable future, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 26-year-old suffered the injury Thursday and was able to get surgery to correct the issue relatively quickly. White is likely to be placed on the 60-day injured list, while Ty France is now solidified as the starting first baseman for the Mariners heading into the 2022 season.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Inks MiLB deal with Brewers

Urena signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena spent last season in Detroit and appeared in 26 games (18 starts) with a 5.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 67:42 K:BB over 100.2 innings. The right-hander should report to big-league camp for the final stages of spring training, but he'll likely open the season at Triple-A Nashville since the Brewers have an established rotation.
CBS Sports

Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on 60-day injured list

Lucchesi (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The move has no impact on Lucchesi's availability, as he'll miss a substantial portion of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent last June. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the Mets to add Yoan Lopez, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins.
CBS Sports

Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Day-to-day after dental procedure

Crawford underwent a dental procedure Wednesday and is expected to be out for a few days, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The shortstop's availability for Opening Day does not seem to be in question and he'll likely be back in the lineup before spring training comes to a close. Crawford has batted .250 this spring while adding a double and an RBI in 16 at-bats. He'll look to build off of his career-high nine homers, 54 RBI and .273 average from 2021 when the 2022 campaign gets started late next week.
CBS Sports

Angels' Wander Suero: Lands with Halos

Suero signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday. Suero will join a new organization for the first time in his career after his 12-year run in the Nationals system came to an end in November, when he was non-tendered by Washington. The 30-year-old righty has made 185 relief appearances over parts of four seasons in the majors, but after submitting an ugly 6.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 42.2 innings with Washington in 2021, Suero will likely head to Triple-A Salt Lake to open the 2022 campaign.
Yankees Make Broadcasting Decision: MLB World Reacts

If you’re a diehard Yankees fan, you’ll need to make sure you have Amazon Prime for this upcoming season. According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the Yankees will have 21 of their games exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. These games will be primarily on Friday nights.
