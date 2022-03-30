ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Angels' Noah Syndergaard: Won't be held to innings limit

 1 day ago

The Angels aren't planning to have Syndergaard on a specific innings limit this season, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports. Syndergaard...

Orioles' Rougned Odor: Likely starter at keystone

Odor has gone 1-for-14 across five Grapefruit League games. Odor signed with the Orioles in November, joining a crowded infield of prospects and veterans seeking an everyday role. Despite the poor hitting in spring, Odor is expected to open the season as the starting second baseman. He hit a lackluster .202/.286/.379 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and 42 runs scored in 102 games with the Yankees last season. There's more opportunity to play in Baltimore with Ramon Urias likely to handle third base while Jorge Mateo is in line to be the starting shortstop. Still, if Odor can't get the bat going, the versatility of the Orioles' infield could eventually see him shuffled to a reserve or platoon role.
Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
Rays' Josh Lowe: Optioned to Triple-A

Lowe was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Lowe was competing for a depth role in Tampa Bay's outfield this spring, but he'll report to the minors to begin the year after he hit .190 with two RBI, a stolen base and six strikeouts in eight Grapefruit League games this spring. However, he'll likely be in consideration for a major-league roster spot at some point in 2022 as long as he performs well in Durham.
Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: Not in Thursday's lineup

Crawford (mouth) isn't in the lineup for Thursday's Cactus League game against the Guardians. The team erroneously included Crawford in the initial lineup, but Dylan Moore will instead receive the start at shortstop. Crawford is down for a couple days after undergoing a dental procedure Wednesday, and he should be back on the field in the near future.
Mets' Joey Lucchesi: Placed on 60-day injured list

Lucchesi (elbow) was placed on the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The move has no impact on Lucchesi's availability, as he'll miss a substantial portion of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent last June. The transaction clears space on the 40-man roster for the Mets to add Yoan Lopez, who was claimed off waivers from the Marlins.
Phillies' Mickey Moniak: Clear path to roster spot

Moniak has a clear path to an Opening Day roster spot after Adam Haseley was traded to the White Sox on Tuesday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Odubel Herrera will miss at least the first few weeks of the season with an oblique strain, so the Phillies need another player capable of handling center field alongside Matt Vierling. While Vierling is a righty and Moniak is a lefty, the Phillies may give Vierling a true starting role rather than use a platoon. Moniak has shown very little in 55 MLB plate appearances, hitting .128/.241/.191 with a 40.0 percent strikeout rate, and he wasn't convincing for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season, either, hitting .238/.299/.447. Still, he's just 23 years old and was the first overall pick back in 2016, so a roster spot would at least give him the opportunity to take a step forward and become a productive big leaguer.
Rangers' Jack Leiter: Begins career at Double-A

The Rangers assigned Leiter to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Chris Halicke of SI.com reports. After being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in last June's first-year player draft and inking a $7.92 million signing bonus, Leiter didn't make his professional debut for the Rangers. His lack of usage was mainly a result of workload management rather than any concern about his readiness for minor-league action, as Leiter had already piled up plenty of innings in the spring during his final collegiate season at Vanderbilt. After having ample time to rest up, Leiter joined the Rangers' big-league camp this spring and showed enough promise for the organization to have him bypass the rookie-ball, Low-A and High-A levels entirely. Leiter should be one of the first pitchers from the 2021 draft class to arrive in the big leagues, though it may not happen until 2023 unless the Rangers find themselves in playoff contention later this summer.
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another impressive showing

Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
Mariners' Logan Gilbert: Step back in second spring start

Gilbert allowed five earned runs on five hits and a walk across 3.2 innings in a Cactus League loss to the Royals on Tuesday. He struck out four. The 24-year-old had started spring with a performance reminiscent of several of his strong September starts last season, allowing just a solo home run and a walk across three innings versus the Guardians on Thursday. However, matters were clearly different Tuesday, with Kyle Isbel doing the most damage off Gilbert in the form of a three-run home run in the fourth inning. The right-hander should have at least one more chance to get the ship back on course ahead of a regular season that he'll open as Seattle's No. 3 starter.
Astros' Jason Castro: Out with unspecified issue

Astros manager Dusty Baker acknowledged Tuesday that Castro is "ailing," though the skipper didn't go into specifics regarding the backstop's recent absence from Grapefruit League games, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Castro hasn't caught in a Grapefruit League game since last Thursday and remains out of the lineup...
Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
Angels' Wander Suero: Lands with Halos

Suero signed a minor-league contract with the Angels on Wednesday. Suero will join a new organization for the first time in his career after his 12-year run in the Nationals system came to an end in November, when he was non-tendered by Washington. The 30-year-old righty has made 185 relief appearances over parts of four seasons in the majors, but after submitting an ugly 6.33 ERA and 1.41 WHIP in 42.2 innings with Washington in 2021, Suero will likely head to Triple-A Salt Lake to open the 2022 campaign.
Mets' Yoan Lopez: Claimed by Mets

The Mets claimed Lopez off waivers from the Marlins on Tuesday and optioned him to Triple-A Syracuse. Lopez has almost completed a tour of the National League East this winter. He began the offseason with Atlanta and has passed through Philadelphia, Miami and now Queens after getting designated for assignment three times. After posting a 6.19 ERA in 32 innings across the last two seasons, he's not likely to see high-leverage work out of the Mets bullpen in 2022.
Astros 2022 season preview: Projected lineup, rotation and three questions for Houston without Carlos Correa

For the second time in three years and the third time in the last five years, the Houston Astros were the American League champions in 2021. And for the second time in three years, the Astros watched another club celebrate a World Series title at Minute Maid Park. In 2019 it was the Nationals, and in 2021 it was the Braves that left Houston with the commissioner's trophy.
