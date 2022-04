TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A second man has been arrested after a high-speed chase following a gunfight in Texarkana left a bystander seriously wounded Friday night. Benjamin Jacobs had eight felony and misdemeanor warrants in addition to being a suspect in the shootout at the Texarkana shopping center when Officer Cole Brendenberg received a tip he was driving towards Texarkana Wednesday afternoon. After he passed Brendenberg on I-30 at the city limits and saw the officer pull out behind him, he took the Nash exit. Police say he drove at speeds of 80-100 mph as he fled, running several traffic lights during the chase.

