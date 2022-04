Lars von Bennigsen has no doubt that life can be lived through rose-colored glasses — and purple, pink and orange ones, too. Founder of the eyewear wellness brand Loving Victorious Beings, von Bennigsen is a great believer in color therapy. His brand offers lenses meant to transform the world into a more beautiful place, but also to relax the mind; combat “unpleasant” lighting; reduce visual fatigue, and protect from UVA and UVB rays.

