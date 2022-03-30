ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
More Classic Jackass Episodes Heading to Streaming This Week

By Charlie Ridgely
ComicBook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the theatrical success of Jackass Forever earlier this year, Paramount+ added select episodes of the original Jackass series to its streaming lineup. This was obviously exciting for fans of the iconic stunt series, as it had never been available on any streaming service to that point. Those episode marked the...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Hello Magazine

7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s selection of TV shows and documentary just keeps getting better and better, and the upcoming selection for March might be one of their most exciting months yet! From an eerie Toni Collette drama to the second series of a very highly anticipated risqué period drama, here are our top choices for Netflix in March…
TV SHOWS
TVLine

Archive 81 Cancelled at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Archive 81 is officially history at Netflix: The supernatural thriller has been cancelled after one eight-episode season, TVLine has confirmed. The axing comes just over two months after Archive 81 landed on the streamer, with its full first season dropping on Jan. 14. Its season finale — which now doubles as a series finale — averaged a reader grade of “B”; read our recap here. Inspired by the horror podcast of the same name, Archive 81 starred Mamoudou Athie (Sorry for Your Loss) as archivist Dan Turner, who took a job restoring a collection of damaged...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Hulu New Releases: Twilight Movies, The Kardashians, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming April 2022

As we march into the future of 2022’s streaming landscape, the old has seemingly become new again. Hulu’s April 2022 lineup has me feeling a bit nostalgic, as quite a few throwbacks are headed to the platform in the month to come. All four Twilight movies, Looper, and plenty more old favorites are coming online to brighten the day of lucky viewers that find them.
TV SHOWS
SFGate

‘Jackass Forever’ Is Finally Streaming: Here’s Where You Can Watch the Stunt Comedy Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. “Jackass Forever” — the fourth film from the world’s most famous stuntmen — saw more on-set injuries and broken bones than any of the franchise’s previous films, including the MTV series that started it all. For those familiar with the absolutely chaotic antics of these 21st century jesters, usually led by the crew’s iconic frontman Johnny Knoxville, that’s a hard fact to believe.
MOVIES
Variety

More Than 500 Dragon Ball Episodes Are Now Streaming on Crunchyroll

Click here to read the full article. Crunchyroll is inviting fans of the Dragon Ball anime franchise to hop on their Flying Nimbus cloud — and stream more than 500 episodes of the fan-favorite series that were previously available only on Funimation. For the first time, Toei Animation’s “Dragon Ball,” “Dragon Ball Z” and “Dragon Ball GT” are now available to watch on Sony’s Crunchyroll streaming service in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. The three series come to Crunchyroll as part of another wave of new content from Funimation, after Sony on March 1 announced that the two services would...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Watch Uncensored Video of Will Smith Slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith has slapped Chris Rock during a surprise altercation at The 94th Academy Awards, and the uncensored video of the incident has popped up online! As Chris Rock took the stage as the presenter for the Best Documentary Feature category, the lead up of jokes to the actual nominees included a comment about Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith's wife. There were a number of jabs at the couple's expense throughout the night, but soon after Rock made his comment, Smith suddenly got out of his seat and had slapped Rock in the face much to the surprise of everyone in the audience and watching around the world.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

The 7 Best New Movies on Amazon Prime Video in March 2022

If you’re daunted by the prospect of finding a movie to watch on Amazon Prime Video, you’ve come to the right place. Below, we’ve assembled a list of the best movies newly added to the streaming service in March 2022. Sometimes the easiest way to find a great film to watch is to rummage through the new additions, and below we’ve got a little something for everyone – there’s a newly released documentary, an inspiring classic, a laugh-out-loud comedy, a sci-fi blockbuster, a little-seen indie, an A-list rom-com and a paperback thriller.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Netflix releases first look at Game of Thrones co-creator's new movie

Netflix has released the first look at Metal Lords, a new movie written by Game of Thrones co-creator D.B. Weiss. The movie follows three high school students, played by Adrian Greensmith, Jaeden Martell, and Isis Hainsworth, who form a heavy metal band named Skullfucker. Experiencing problems both at school and at home, the unlikely trio enter the Battle of Bands and attempt to take the crown in a school where no one actually likes metal.
MOVIES
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Jordi Vilasuso Out as Rey: ‘I Will Miss It’

The Young and the Restless’ Sharon will soon be a single woman again, it seems: Jordi Vilasuso will last air as her better half this spring, Soap Opera Digest reports. “Playing Rey Rosales… for the past four years has been an incredible experience that has brought me immense joy as an actor,” he said in a statement to the magazine. “I want to thank [former executive producer/headwriter] Mal Young for creating the Rosales family and [ex-CBS executive] Angelica Rosas McDaniel for championing the representation of Hispanics on daytime’s No. 1 drama.” (Sadly, Rey was the last of the Rosaleses still in Genoa City.)
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Portrays The Series' Power Couple

Vegeta and Bulma aren't anywhere near the same power level, but that doesn't stop them from being a power couple in the anime series of Dragon Ball as the two characters spawned from the mind of Akira Toriyama play well off one another. With the pairing being one of the strangest in the history of anime, a couple of cosplayers have taken the opportunity to bring the couple to life using some spot-on cosplay to recollect some of their older days.
COMICS
3 News Now

Binge 'em while you can: Movies, shows leaving Netflix in April

TUCSON, Ariz. — With the revolving-door slate of deals making it tough to keep track of what's coming and going to Netflix each month, we're here to help you catch some movies and shows you may have had on your list before they leave the service and become a lot harder to find.
TV SHOWS
Midland Reporter-Telegram

New movies to stream this week: 'Deep Water,' 'Windfall' and more

Novelist Patricia Highsmith, whose psychological thrillers have been adapted into several unsettling films ("Strangers on a Train," "The Talented Mr. Ripley," "Carol") and filmmaker Adrian Lyne, known for such tales of lust and depravity as "912 Weeks," "Fatal Attraction," "Indecent Proposal" and "Lolita," make for a combustible combination. And "Deep Water," which has been directed by Lyne, based on an adaptation of Highsmith's 1957 novel by screenwriters Zach Helm and Sam Levinson, is practically smoldering - with the sour-smelling smoke of a burning trash fire. That's not to say it's bad, in the conventional understanding of the term: Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas are pretty impossible to look away from as the bickering Vic and Melinda, a married couple who should never have tied the knot in the first place. She's a mean drunk and a serial philanderer, flaunting her affairs with other men under Vic's nose just to get a rise out of him because she sees him as boring and dull. That's because the stolid, long-suffering Vic seems to tolerate her infidelity, rather than lose her to divorce. Or maybe Vic's still waters run deeper than it would appear. When a couple of Melinda's "friends," as she calls them, turn up missing or dead, Vic becomes a suspect - if not by the police, then by a nosy local writer of pulp fiction (Tracy Letts). "Deep Water" is not a great film, but it's also never less than watchable. Affleck's Vic is a simmering cauldron of repressed rage (and initially indeterminate homicidal tendencies), while de Armas's Melinda borders on the sociopathic. This husband and wife, in a sick way, deserve each other, And "Deep Water," shallow though it may be - and with a new ending that completely alters Highsmith's - is a queasily bracing dip in the psychopath pool. R. Available on Hulu. Contains sexual, nudity, crude language, drugs and some violence. 120 minutes.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Cosplay Highlights FF in Stunning Detail

F.F., aka Foo Fighters, is one of the weirdest characters introduced in the story of the Joestars in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, with the Stand turned human originally debuting as a colony of plankton that was given sentience. With the Stone Ocean on the top of many anime fans' minds following the reveal that new episodes would be arriving this fall, a cosplayer has given fans a new take on one of Jolyne's strongest allies that she made during her time in Green Dolphin Street Penitentiary.
COMICS
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
ComicBook

Marvel Releases Hulk vs. Thor Trailer

The brawl to end them all kicks off in a new trailer for Hulk vs. Thor: Banner of War, a five-part crossover event between Marvel's Hulk and Thor solo series. The crossover comes from writer Donny Cates, who is penning Hulk and Thor, and artist Martin Coccolo, with covers by legendary artist Gary Frank. Hulk vs Thor: Banner of War's trailer gets fans caught up on the individual adventures taking place in the Jade Giant and God of Thunder's titles, while setting the stage for an epic clash in their long-running feud. By the time the event has concluded, Hulk and Thor will be forever changed.
COMICS
CNET

HBO Max: The 23 Best Movies to Watch

Looking for a movie to spend your evening with? You've arrived at the right place. We're keeping track of what's hitting HBO Max each week, as well as the service's handful of best originals, which you can peruse below. If you're still searching for something to watch, the platform also offers loads of classics from the Criterion Collection.
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

All The Movies and TV Shows Coming to Netflix in April 2022

Netflix released the list of movies and TV shows coming to its streaming service in April 2022. Before fans can celebrate the return of Stranger Things this May, Netflix will be welcoming back several highly anticipated shows along with its usual batch of new movies. One of those highly anticipated shows is Ozark Season 4, Part 2, which will conclude the award-winning crime drama's run. The American series starring Jason Bateman, Laura Linney, and Julia Garner will be released on April 29.
TV SHOWS

