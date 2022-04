TISHOMINGO, Okla. – A southern Oklahoma high school and community are grieving as they learn that six students have died in a crash. The six students were in a car that collided with a semi-truck on U.S. Highway 377 near Tishomingo, Oklahoma Tuesday afternoon. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but says all six victims were female. Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school — and that “our hearts are broken”. The district made counselors available at the high school and said the school would be open Wednesday with a focus on “the emotional well-being of our students”.

