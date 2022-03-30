James Hart Symphonic Band earns top honors

Students qualify for the state competition during their March 11 performances.Gladstone High School's Jazz Band took first place at the Tri-Valley League Festival in February, then qualified for the state jazz competition during March 11 performances. The GHS band won the league's Outstanding Trombone Section award, while senior trumpet player and vocalist Emme Grisa was recognized as an outstanding soloist for her singing on the jazz standard "Almost Like Being in Love." In a March 8 competition, the band won first place in sight reading at the Clackamas Community College band competition, earning the highest score out of 16 competing bands from all the different divisions. "This year in jazz band we decided to focus more on fun and fundamentals and less on winning any trophies," said Band Director Seth Arnold. "The vibe has been much better. Turns out, when kids are having fun, they tend to score higher as well. I'm extremely proud of their success." This spring, the band will perform at the Rotary Club's Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, as a scholarship fundraiser for the Class of 2022. The band performance starts at 10 a.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}

GLADSTONE, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO