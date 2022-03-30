ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

James Hart Symphonic Band earns top honors

hfchronicle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Hart School Symphonic Band received the highest rating offered to a Division 1 school during judging in the IGSMA District Organizing Contest March 12. Band Director Matthew Johnson said it’s the seventh straight year the band has earned this ranking. The band’s success made the band eligible...

hfchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Huron Daily Tribune

Manistee musicians earn top ratings at band festival

SHELBY — The middle and high school bands from Manistee Area Public Schools recently had a strong showing at the Michigan School Band and Orchestra Association Festival. The judges awarded Manistee's seventh, eighth and high school bands with Division 1 ratings from all judges during the festival on March 3 at Shelby High School.
MANISTEE, MI
Clackamas Review

Gladstone High School Jazz Band takes top honors in league

Students qualify for the state competition during their March 11 performances.Gladstone High School's Jazz Band took first place at the Tri-Valley League Festival in February, then qualified for the state jazz competition during March 11 performances. The GHS band won the league's Outstanding Trombone Section award, while senior trumpet player and vocalist Emme Grisa was recognized as an outstanding soloist for her singing on the jazz standard "Almost Like Being in Love." In a March 8 competition, the band won first place in sight reading at the Clackamas Community College band competition, earning the highest score out of 16 competing bands from all the different divisions. "This year in jazz band we decided to focus more on fun and fundamentals and less on winning any trophies," said Band Director Seth Arnold. "The vibe has been much better. Turns out, when kids are having fun, they tend to score higher as well. I'm extremely proud of their success." This spring, the band will perform at the Rotary Club's Pancake Breakfast from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 16, at Gladstone High School, as a scholarship fundraiser for the Class of 2022. The band performance starts at 10 a.m. {loadposition sub-article-01}
GLADSTONE, OR
Q 105.7

New SPAC Show Announced for July 2022

It's been a long eight year wait, but the Steve Miller Band will return to SPAC on Sunday July 24th. The Steve Miller Band was almost an annual summer tradition at SPAC for years and years. You could pretty much count on him every summer and he would never disappoint. In fact, my first SPAC show was the Steve Miller Band and the Doobie Brothers back in 1995. Back in the day, It was a sure bet that you'd be singing along with 'Fly Like and Eagle', 'Rock N Me', 'Jet Airliner' and of course doing the quick 5 hand clap during 'Take The Money and Run'.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Lani Hall Talks Miracle Life Story, Husband Herb Alpert and New LP ‘Seasons Of Love’

It was a miracle. That’s how Grammy Award-winning musician Lani Hall describes it. Hall, who remembers singing songs from the radio in the backseat of her dad’s car at two years old, absorbing them, learning them, would later begin to sing them in her bedroom. They were mostly jazz standards at the time. And doing so was a transforming experience. While she never thought she would become a professional singer, she couldn’t get enough music. But at the same time, Hall kept it all a secret. Until one day. When she was in her late teens, a friend who worked at a nightclub came by her house unexpectedly and heard her singing through her bedroom door. From that chance encounter, a career blossomed. And today that career includes Hall’s forthcoming tender album, Seasons of Love, which is set to release on April 22—her first solo LP in nearly 25 years.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Band#Igsma#The James Hart Jazz Band#Division#Covid
The Monroe News

Five earn top honors in K-8 Meadow Montessori Science Fair

Meadow Montessori held its annual Science Fair this week. Every student from kindergarten through Grade 8 participated. On Monday, students presented the findings of their research. On Tuesday, a panel of six judges spent the day judging the projects. Judges were: Daydeon Baron-Galbavi, Dan Duvendeck, Carol Garrett, Rachel Garrett, Chad Moorman, and Polina Roehrig.
EDUCATION
The Telegraph

Santana, Steely Dan tributes planned at Wildey

EDWARDSVILLE — A heavy dose of progressive rock and a solid list of tribute bands are among the concert events headed to the Wildey Theatre in April. “Progject – The Ultimate Prog Rock Experience” will appear April 6 at the Wildey for the first time, according to Wildey manager Al Canal.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NME

ABBA announce new career-spanning album box set

ABBA have announced details of a new career-spanning box set which will celebrate their nine studio albums. The Swedish pop group returned in November with their ninth studio album ‘Voyage’, marking their first LP since 1981’s ‘The Visitors’. ABBA have now shared details of ‘The...
MUSIC
Ultimate Metallica

10 Best Metallica Drum Tracks

It's time to give the drummer his due—that's right, we're celebrating the work of the one and only Lars Ulrich. Without Ulrich, Metallica would have never been created. Without him, Metallica would have never gotten their first song, "Hit the Lights," on Metal Blade Records' first compilation, Metal Massacre. While he may make headlines for helping to take down Napster or having a ridiculously expensive art collection, Ulrich's contributions to Metallica are what have made him a true metal legend.
ROCK MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy