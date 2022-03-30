ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Top Headlines: 13News Now at 11 on March 29, 2022

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNorfolk leaders outlined plans to address crime...

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk, VA
cbs19news

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2020 rape on Madison Avenue

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Portsmouth has been sentenced to life in prison on multiple charges, including rape, in Charlottesville. Forty-one-year-old Lenny Riccardo Dortch was sentenced to two life sentences in prison on charges of rape by force and abduction with the intent to defile. He was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Police: Man shot in Park View area of Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a man was shot in the Park View area of the city on Monday afternoon. According to police, the incident happened near the 1400 block of Leckie Street around 5:07 p.m. A man was found with a gunshot wound. Police don't...
PORTSMOUTH, VA

