ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office makes major bust

By Rochelle Dean
abccolumbia.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County has made a major drug seizure keeping several types of illegal drugs from making their way on to the street. Authorities say they used a search warrant to...

www.abccolumbia.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRDW-TV

Aiken County deputy resigns, faces criminal charges

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County, S.C., deputy is off the job and facing criminal charges. The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office tells us Justin Rutland resigned Monday. He started working for the department in 2012 and was assigned to the special operations division. We’ve reached out to authorities...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
WNCT

South Carolina man who made children pee in bottles during drive to Myrtle Beach convicted on drug trafficking charges

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A South Carolina man has been convicted for drug and weapons charges in connection to an arrest that happened while he was driving through the night from Connecticut to Myrtle Beach, according to authorities. Anthony Cyquan Herring, 40, of Orangeburg, S.C., has been found guilty of distribution of heroin and […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCBD Count on 2

SC deputies shoot and kill man, saying he fought officers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina sheriff is defending Saturday’s fatal shooting of a Black man who advanced on officers with a wooden stake. Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott told reporters Sunday that deputies can’t be expected to sacrifice their lives in dangerous situations. A deputy shot and killed 34-year-old Irvin Moorer Charley in […]
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Heroin#Firearms#Crack Cocaine#Sumter Co#Sheriff S Office#Sc#Wolo#The Sheriff S Department
richmondobserver

Man accused of having meth, cocaine, giving fake name to Richmond County deputies

ROCKINGHAM — A man who reportedly gave a fake name when stopped by deputies was allegedly caught with meth and cocaine and had an outstanding warrant in another county. According to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a call Sunday about a suspicious vehicle riding around in East Rockingham and stopped it on the corner of Airport Road and Stillwell Street.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
TheRobesonian

Sheriff’s Office: Remove gaming machines

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is telling operators of skilled gaming businesses to “immediately remove machines” after a ruling by the N.C. Supreme Court in February. The case involving Gift Surplus LLC and Sandhill Amusements Inc. vs. the State in which the plaintiffs claimed...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

Newspaper: SC county court clerk gave herself $30,000 raise

KINGSTREE, S.C. (AP) — The elected court clerk in Williamsburg County gave herself a $30,000 raise last year using federal money set aside to improve collecting child support. The Post and Courier reports that the State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the office of Clerk of Court Sharon Staggers. Public records show Staggers is now […]
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Tax preparer arrested, charged with 20 counts of fraud

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Department of Revenue agents have arrested and charged a tax preparer with 20 counts of willfully making or assisting in fraudulent state tax returns. LOCAL FIRST | Brother asks for answers in sister's murder, 50-year-old cold case. Brenda Lykes Greene, 67, operated...
COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
The Independent

Texas man arrested after telling police he had stored son’s body in kitchen since 2018

A Texas man has been arrested by police after they discovered the skeletal remains of a person suspected to be his son being kept in the man’s kitchen, the New Boston Police Department announced.Police arrived at the home of David McMichael, 67, on Tuesday, as they’d received a call to perform a welfare check on a man residing in the 1200 block of South Merrill in New Boston, Texas.When Mr McMichael answered the door, the officers asked the man if he knew why they were there. The 67-year-old then replied, according to police, that “Mr McMichael advised them it was because he had a body in his kitchen”.The man, police said, later explained that the body was allegedly his son’s, who had died in May 2018, nearly four years earlier.The police have not confirmed if the human remains found in McMichael’s kitchen are in fact his son’s, Jason McMichael, but the body has since been taken to the Southwestern Institute of Forensic Sciences in Dallas for autopsy and further identification.The 67-year-old Texas man was charged with abuse of a corpse and is being held in Bi-State jail.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
WTVM

Muscogee Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests 13 individuals, saves 1-year-old in traffic stop arrest

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office conducted a number of traffic stops last week resulting in big numbers in the county, and also saving a toddler. During the March 15-19 traffic stops, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested 13 individuals, cleared nine felony warrants, seized 81 grams of marijuana and one firearm, and wrote 10 other traffic citations.
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Suspect in drug bust dies after being shot by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy

A man who was shot by a Broward Sheriff’s Office deputy Thursday during an attempted drug arrest in Fort Lauderdale died, officials said. Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony said at a news conference Thursday afternoon that Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Team members, SWAT agents and other investigators were attempting to arrest a “violent felon” who had been involved in drug sales. Shortly ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WIS-TV

One dead in Sumter house fire

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - An 80-year-old man died during a house fire in Sumter. Herbert Follin, of Sumter, died at Prisma Health Toumey after the fire, according to the Sumter County Coroner. The fire was called in at 8 p.m. on Monday and happened in the 1800 block of Follin...
SUMTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy