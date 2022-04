By: KDKA-TV’s Erika Stanish PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Protesters gathered outside the Allegheny County Courthouse on Tuesday morning, speaking out against the Port Authority’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Employees could be heard chanting, “Our bodies, our choice!” and “Stop the mandate.” Hundreds of workers remain off the job for failing to meet the authority’s requirements. As a result, bus routes have been cancelled daily due to a driver shortage. “The worst was the other night when it was raining,” bus rider Natashia Sorokin said. “I waited an hour to a bus. I was just waiting and waiting and waiting.” Sorokin said wait times have gotten longer since the...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO