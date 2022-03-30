ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shatner, Esposito among celebrities announced for FanX convention

By Spencer Burt
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DxAnY_0etkih6t00

SALT LAKE CITY — The "FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention" has announced its first round of celebrities who will be at the event this year for photo ops and autograph signings.

The convention will take place Sep. 22-24 at the Salt Palace Convention Center.

On Tuesday, FanX revealed four actors who will be doing photos with fans (for a fee, of course). They are:

  • William Shatner (best known for his role as Captain Kirk in "Star Trek")
  • Giancarlo Esposito (Gustavo Fring in "Breaking Bad")
  • Tara Strong (Voice of Bubbles in "Powerpuff Girls," Timmy Turner in "Fairly OddParents," and more)
  • Rachel Skarsten (Voice of Dinah Lance in "Birds of Prey," Tamsin in "Lost Girl," and more)

Fans can purchase tickets for photo ops with these four starting Friday on the convention's website .

FanX also listed five voice actors who will be signing autographs:

  • Todd Haberkorn
  • Nolan North
  • Lindsay Seidel
  • Dante Basco
  • Jess Harnell

Kyle Hebert, also a voice actor, was listed in the 2022 guests, but it was not specified whether he would be doing photos and/or signings.

FanX says there will be "many more" celebrity guests announced later on.

Passes to enter the convention range from $38 to $221, depending on what additional features guests desire, such as "VIP" access. Autographs and photos generally cost extra. More information and the latest updates can be found at fanxsaltlake.com .

