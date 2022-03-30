ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PSU Responds To Transgender Bill

Cover picture for the articleAfter House Bill 972, regarding transgender athletes passed through the Pennsylvania House Education Committee by a 15-9 vote. People around the state started voicing their stance. Dylan Huberman spoke with Penn Staters’ about the bill Today. And joins us now live, with more on how they feel about...

The Independent

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law on Wednesday that prevents transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams, joining a dozen other states with similar laws.Flanked by more than a dozen young female athletes, including his 14-year-old daughter Piper, Stitt signed the measure, dubbed the “ Save Women's Sports Act."“This bill, the Save Women's Sports Act, to us in Oklahoma is just common sense," said Stitt, a first-term Republican who is running for reelection. “When it comes to sports and athletics, girls should compete against girls. Boys should compete against boys. And let's be...
POLITICS
UV Cavalier Daily

DUREGGER: Stop undermining transgender athletic competition

Most people learn about American society in the 1940s as marred by war, distrust and nationalistic sentiment. Yet textbooks do little to recognize the emergence of advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and freedoms during this time. For instance, in the 1950s, World War II veteran Christine Jorgensen became the first American transgender woman to receive sex reassignment surgery, becoming a beacon of hope and progress for the transgender community. However, Jorgensen faced backlash and was eventually outcast by the public and media. Today, freedoms of the transgender community have continued to be contested legally, politically and scientifically. This is especially visible in the athletic realm, where transgender athletic competition faces scrutiny. This is not right, nor is it just.
SOCIETY
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma Joins A Dozen GOP-Led States To Enact Transgender Sports Ban

Gov. Kevin Stitt signed a bill into law barring transgender girls from participating in women's sports, joining a dozen other states with similar laws. The Oklahoma bill signed Wednesday was introduced last year and stalled in the state Senate. Now, just 90 days ahead of primary elections and following national controversy, conversations around these types of proposed laws have heated up across the country.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Reuters

Oklahoma, Arizona ban transgender students from girls' sports

March 30 (Reuters) - The Republican governors of Oklahoma and Arizona on Wednesday signed bills banning transgender athletes from girls' school sports, joining a growing list of states that have passed or enacted similar laws on a contentious election-year issue. Arizona Governor Doug Ducey also signed a bill banning irreversible...
POLITICS
DIY Photography

NBC Today show accused of airbrushing photo of trans gender swimmer

NBC’s Today show has attracted controversy after allegedly airbrushing an image of transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she finished first in an event. The University of Pennsylvania student was competing in the NCAA Championships when the image was taken. Twitter users quickly noticed the difference between the images and called out NBC for its apparent doctoring of the image. Further investigation, however, reveals that there is more to the story than merely that of a Photoshop misdemeanour.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Arizona governor won't say transgender people exist

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey refused to say Thursday if transgender people actually exist, twice dodging direct questions on the subject just a day after he signed legislation limiting transgender rights. The Republican worked instead to defend his signatures on bills that bar transgender girls and women from playing on girls high school and women's college sports teams and barring gender affirming surgery for anyone under age 18.When specifically asked if he believed that there “are really transgender people,” the governor paused for several seconds before answering.“I’m going to ask you to read the legislation and to see that the...
POLITICS
Society
Z94

Oklahoma Gov Bans Trans Athletes From Female Sports

Through a piece of legislation called the "Save Women's Sports Act" that sailed through the Oklahoma State House & Senate recently, Governor Stitt has stated he will sign into law a measure that prevents transgender athletes from competing for their gender-elected teams in all high school and college athletics. It's...
OKLAHOMA STATE
WBIR

Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state’s GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state...
NASHVILLE, TN
The Independent

Stonewall criticises exclusion of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges

Stonewall has criticised the “disappointing” decision to prevent transgender cyclist Emily Bridges from competing in the women’s event at the British National Omnium Championships and urged sport to do more for the trans community.Bridges, who began hormone therapy last year, was set to compete in Derby on Saturday alongside five-time Olympic champion Dame Laura Kenny following recent changes to British Cycling’s transgender and non-binary participation policy.Those plans have been thwarted by the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), which informed British Cycling that the Welsh athlete was not eligible to compete in the women’s category under its current guidelines due to the...
SOCIETY
YourErie

Republican-backed transgender athlete ban goes to PA House floor

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania House Education Committee on March 29 advanced a bill to prevent transgender girls from competing in girls’ school sports. The “Fairness in Women’s Sports Act” – also referred to as the “Save Women’s Sports Act” – was a Republican proposal and received a 15-9 party-line vote to advance to the house […]

