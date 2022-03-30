ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story

KSLA
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOfficials say one of the trucks rear-ended the other. One of the two men who were...

www.ksla.com

BBC

Covid: Woman died from rare vaccine side-effect

A mother died from a "catastrophic" bleed on the brain caused by a rare side-effect of the Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has concluded. Kim Lockwood, 34, complained of an excruciating headache eight days after her AstraZeneca jab in March 2021. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was pronounced dead 17...
PUBLIC HEALTH
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Society
Shreveport, LA
Society
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Health
Shreveport, LA
Health
Waterloo Journal

“Immunotherapy is 100% to credit for this”, Young mom claims that the Keytruda treatment helped her survive the deadly disease after doctors told her she would most likely die within 5 years

The doctors reportedly told the young mother that she only had a 5% chance of living beyond five years. Unfortunately, at the time, she really felt like there wasn’t a lot of hope. But, the mother said she started getting immunotherapy and it worked. The good news was that it had no adverse side effects, she said. Two weeks ago, she got amazing news when scans came back showing the deadly disease was no longer there.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WTRF- 7News

Colorectal cancer can appear without warning

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It isn’t the most talked about form of cancer…but it’s so important to understand that there’s a whole month dedicated to it. March is dedicated to spreading knowledge of how to prevent colorectal cancer. Every year 150 thousand people have the difficult conversation with their doctor that they’ve been diagnosed. And […]
WHEELING, WV
Lima News

When colorectal cancer runs in the family

National guidelines recommend people of average risk of developing colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. However, Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, says if your family has a history of colon cancer or if you have a hereditary condition, those guidelines don’t necessarily apply. You may need to be screened at a younger age.
CANCER
#Colorectal Cancer#Cancer Survivor
WOOD

Symptoms & risk factors of colorectal cancer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – March is Colorectal Awareness Month – it’s the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Today, we have Dr. Andrew Shreiner with us from Spectrum Health. Symptoms:. Change in bowel habits. Blood in your stool. Persistent abdominal pain. Sometimes...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
NebraskaTV

Vital Signs: Bringing attention to Colorectal Cancer

KEARNEY, NEB. — The American Cancer Society estimates over 100,000 new cases of colorectal cancer will be found this year. It’s an organ you may not think about getting checked regularly—but doctors at CHI Health and other area health facilities encourage you to do just that. “Like...
KEARNEY, NE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
Bay News 9

Duke doctor urges screening to prevent colorectal cancer

DURHAM, N.C. — March is National Colorectal Cancer awareness month. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the country. It’s estimated that 52,000 people will die from colorectal cancer this year. Dr. Julius Wilder, a gastroenterologist at Duke Health,...
DURHAM, NC
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Dad Survives 317 Days In The Hospital, Double Lung Transplant

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jim Kolovos filled his day with work, his hockey team, and his family until everything changed. “I contracted COVID towards the end of February 2021, and I was admitted to hospital on March 2,” said Kolovos, a Mars resident. Just a few weeks shy of his first vaccine, he ended up at UPMC Presbyterian on a machine to keep his heart and lungs pumping. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It was truly terrible,” he said. “Your oxygen level would be 100 percent, but I felt like it was 20 percent. All the shortness of breath, it was really, really tough.” After six months in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C

COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for kids who have had a rare complication called MIS-C after being infected by the coronavirus, according to a new small study. Some kids get MIS-C -- shorthand for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- four to six weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Many have few or no COVID-19 symptoms, but then develop symptoms of MIS-C, which include fever, abdominal upset, rash and red eyes.
HOUSTON, TX

