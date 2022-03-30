Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — You might not believe in miracles, but you might change your mind after hearing this. It’s a story of a mother of former 7News anchor Shelby Davis who, after a surprising turn of events, was never the same. “It was a miracle. If it wasn’t for her getting checked regularly, […]
A mother died from a "catastrophic" bleed on the brain caused by a rare side-effect of the Covid-19 vaccine, a coroner has concluded. Kim Lockwood, 34, complained of an excruciating headache eight days after her AstraZeneca jab in March 2021. Her condition quickly deteriorated and she was pronounced dead 17...
A 12-year-old boy who tragically died while playing with his friends at school in Essex told his family 'I love you' as he left his home for the final time. Ryan Heffernan, 12, collapsed on Monday at Shoeburyness High School and died a short time afterwards. Emergency services, including an...
A Texas woman said she is still trying to process a "horrifying" mix-up when a hospital called to tell her that her husband was dead — when he was actually at a rehabilitation center recovering from knee surgery. Betty Harris said she had visited her husband, Bryant Harris, on...
The doctors reportedly told the young mother that she only had a 5% chance of living beyond five years. Unfortunately, at the time, she really felt like there wasn’t a lot of hope. But, the mother said she started getting immunotherapy and it worked. The good news was that it had no adverse side effects, she said. Two weeks ago, she got amazing news when scans came back showing the deadly disease was no longer there.
Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – It isn’t the most talked about form of cancer…but it’s so important to understand that there’s a whole month dedicated to it. March is dedicated to spreading knowledge of how to prevent colorectal cancer. Every year 150 thousand people have the difficult conversation with their doctor that they’ve been diagnosed. And […]
National guidelines recommend people of average risk of developing colorectal cancer begin screening at age 45. However, Dr. Lisa Boardman, a Mayo Clinic gastroenterologist, says if your family has a history of colon cancer or if you have a hereditary condition, those guidelines don’t necessarily apply. You may need to be screened at a younger age.
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – March is Colorectal Awareness Month – it’s the 2nd leading cause of cancer death in the United States. Today, we have Dr. Andrew Shreiner with us from Spectrum Health. Symptoms:. Change in bowel habits. Blood in your stool. Persistent abdominal pain. Sometimes...
KEARNEY, NEB. — The American Cancer Society estimates over 100,000 new cases of colorectal cancer will be found this year. It’s an organ you may not think about getting checked regularly—but doctors at CHI Health and other area health facilities encourage you to do just that. “Like...
Brian F. Martin says his mom grew up in a violent household. Her father would slap her across the face and hit her mother. Both her parents insulted her appearance, telling her she would never amount to anything. As frightening as the physical abuse was, she said it was the...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The pediatrician who started the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, which has raised more than $300 million nationwide, has passed away, Osborn Funeral Home confirms. Dr. Donald Mack was a doctor at Willis-Knighton; he was 90 years old at the time of his death. BIO FROM...
DURHAM, N.C. — March is National Colorectal Cancer awareness month. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in men and women combined in the country. It’s estimated that 52,000 people will die from colorectal cancer this year. Dr. Julius Wilder, a gastroenterologist at Duke Health,...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jim Kolovos filled his day with work, his hockey team, and his family until everything changed.
“I contracted COVID towards the end of February 2021, and I was admitted to hospital on March 2,” said Kolovos, a Mars resident.
Just a few weeks shy of his first vaccine, he ended up at UPMC Presbyterian on a machine to keep his heart and lungs pumping.
(Photo Credit: KDKA)
“It was truly terrible,” he said. “Your oxygen level would be 100 percent, but I felt like it was 20 percent. All the shortness of breath, it was really, really tough.”
After six months in...
COVID-19 vaccines appear to be safe for kids who have had a rare complication called MIS-C after being infected by the coronavirus, according to a new small study. Some kids get MIS-C -- shorthand for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children -- four to six weeks after a bout with COVID-19. Many have few or no COVID-19 symptoms, but then develop symptoms of MIS-C, which include fever, abdominal upset, rash and red eyes.
