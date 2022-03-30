Stage 2 colorectal cancer survivor shares story

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Jim Kolovos filled his day with work, his hockey team, and his family until everything changed. “I contracted COVID towards the end of February 2021, and I was admitted to hospital on March 2,” said Kolovos, a Mars resident. Just a few weeks shy of his first vaccine, he ended up at UPMC Presbyterian on a machine to keep his heart and lungs pumping. (Photo Credit: KDKA) “It was truly terrible,” he said. “Your oxygen level would be 100 percent, but I felt like it was 20 percent. All the shortness of breath, it was really, really tough.” After six months in...

