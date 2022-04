SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened during the early morning hours of Tuesday, March 29. Officers were called out around 12:30 a.m. on multiple “shots fired” calls at different locations, including Hearne Avenue and Essex Street, Waggoner Avenue between Hearne and Canal, and Greenwood Road between Albert L. Bicknell Drive and Heave Avenue. The calls are likely all related to the same event.

