With millions of developers preparing to move to a more decentralized environment, the time has come to pick up the pace and reward early adopters. BNB Chain -- a community-driven, decentralized, and censorship-resistant blockchain -- is launching Revelation, a global hackathon by BNB Chain; A 50-day event packed with online workshops, in-person meetups, and $10 million in prizes and seed funding for the best competing teams. The event is designed to bring the most creative and innovative builders together, help them team up, and build something unique for the future.

DUBAI ・ 10 DAYS AGO