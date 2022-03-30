Albuquerque man accused of breaking into Calibers, stealing 6 guns
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say fingerprints were left at the scene helped them identify a man accused of stealing guns from an Albuquerque business. Albuquerque Police say in February, surveillance video showed two men breaking into the Calibers on Cutler and stealing six guns, costing more than $6,000.
Story continues below
- New Mexico News Podcast: New Mexico News Podcast: Recreational cannabis is here
- Albuquerque: Judge sets sentencing for woman involved in Victoria Martens murder
- Money: New Mexicans owed estimated $9.5M from IRS; here’s how to claim
- KRQE En Español: Miercoles 30 de Marzo 2022
- Crime: Española city official charged with theft, misuse of public money
The complaint says they simply removed a window that was already separated from the frame to get into the store. Investigators were able to lift a fingerprint from the glass display case belonging to Alejandro Gonzalez. He is now facing charges including aggravated burglary.
Police name William Berry as the possible accomplice in this case, though he is not charged. However, Berry is facing several charges in another case for breaking into many businesses including the same Calibers.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 8