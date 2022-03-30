ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque man accused of breaking into Calibers, stealing 6 guns

By Anna Padilla
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say fingerprints were left at the scene helped them identify a man accused of stealing guns from an Albuquerque business. Albuquerque Police say in February, surveillance video showed two men breaking into the Calibers on Cutler and stealing six guns, costing more than $6,000.

The complaint says they simply removed a window that was already separated from the frame to get into the store. Investigators were able to lift a fingerprint from the glass display case belonging to Alejandro Gonzalez. He is now facing charges including aggravated burglary.

Police name William Berry as the possible accomplice in this case, though he is not charged. However, Berry is facing several charges in another case for breaking into many businesses including the same Calibers.

Comments / 8

Hmmm hmmmm
1d ago

Just wait n see they will be free soon to cause more havoc on the streets of the 505 thanks to our fine Judge's in Abq YO

Reply
5
Misanthropic savior
1d ago

Another fine example of face tattoos having a direct correlation with poor life choices.

Reply(3)
5
