Albuquerque man accused of breaking into Calibers, stealing 6 guns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say fingerprints were left at the scene helped them identify a man accused of stealing guns from an Albuquerque business. Albuquerque Police say in February, surveillance video showed two men breaking into the Calibers on Cutler and stealing six guns, costing more than $6,000.

The complaint says they simply removed a window that was already separated from the frame to get into the store. Investigators were able to lift a fingerprint from the glass display case belonging to Alejandro Gonzalez. He is now facing charges including aggravated burglary.

Police name William Berry as the possible accomplice in this case, though he is not charged. However, Berry is facing several charges in another case for breaking into many businesses including the same Calibers.

