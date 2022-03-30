ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selena Gomez Gets Pretty in Pink & Her Little Sister Gracie Sparkles in Crystals

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Selena Gomez showed off an elegant pink outfit while sharing a sweet sister moment on social media over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram, the former Disney Channel star posted a photo set of herself hugging her 8-year-old sister Gracie Teefey. Wearing her hair back in a sleek ponytail, she donned a bubblegum pink halter dress with a high neck, subtle ruching and an asymmetrical hem.

The Puma collaborator , who currently stars in the Hulu show “Only Murders in the Building,” also put a slinky pair of shimmery ankle-strap sandals from Stuart Weitzman. The minimalist silhouette is the brand’s Nudistsong style, which comes in a variety of finishes.

A laundry list of celebrities are known to love Stuart Weitzman’s Nudistsong sandal, including Rita Ora, Elle Fanning, Mindy Kaling, Hailee Steinfeld, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and many more.

Meanwhile, Gracie looked adorable in a navy blue sequin-covered frock and black ankle boots featuring a slightly pointed toe. Previously, Gracie has hit the red carpet alongside her 29-year-old sister when they attended the premiere of “Frozen 2” together in 2019. She made her debut wearing a matching Marc Jacobs dress and cape.

Shop the celeb-favorite look.

CREDIT: Stuart Weitzman

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Nudistsong sandals, $475; stuartweitzman.com

