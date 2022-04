SPOKANE, Wash. — It is the end of March and the vast majority of fans expected the Zags to still be in action. And the future of this team? Well, it’s a work in progress. Last year going into the offseason, things felt much more stable with, well, a healthy stable of five-stars coming in. That’s not the case this time around, especially after Anthony Black spurned the Bulldogs on Monday for the same team that knocked them out of the tournament.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO