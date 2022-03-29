Local roundup: Big inning lifts Pirates past Rams

Lumberton’s Damion Robinson throws a pitch during Tuesday’s game against Purnell Swett in Pembroke. Chris Stiles | The Robesonian

PEMBROKE — A six-run inning blew open a previously-tight game Tuesday as the Lumberton baseball team earned a 9-2 win over Purnell Swett.

Lumberton (5-4, 4-3 United-8 Conference) led 3-1 before its big inning in the top of the fifth. A Garret Smith single scored one run, Jakob Gerald’s RBI single scored two and a Caleb Maynor double plated two more. Maynor scored on a dropped third strike to cap off the frame.

“We swung the bats,” Lumberton coach Jeff McLamb said. “We hit the ball, we put the ball in play; we didn’t strike out nearly as much as we’ve been doing. That’s what we’ve been working on here lately. We hit the ball; we got two or three timely hits, gap hits that scored runners from first. We just hit the ball, put pressure on them and threw strikes; that’s the formula to win, and that’s what we did tonight.”

Both teams scored one run in the first inning and Lumberton scored two in the second, on Jackson Davis’ two-RBI double, for a 3-1 lead. Purnell Swett (6-6, 4-3 United-8) had the bases loaded with no outs in the first inning and got just one run, then again in the third inning and got none.

“Early on we had bases loaded, no outs, and got nothing out of it,” Purnell Swett coach Jeff Lamb said. “We didn’t cash in those opportunities and we gave up a big inning. We’re just young and we’re making young mistakes, growing pains, and we’re just going to have to ride it out. We’re going to get better; we’ve just got to keep working, keep our heads up and keep plugging away.”

Purnell Swett scored one run in the bottom of the fifth.

Lumberton outhit Purnell Swett 9-7, with two hits each from Tashaun Stocks, Smith and Jacoby Brayboy. Davis, Smith, Gerald and Maynor each had two RBIs; Brayboy had two runs.

Keithyn Hunt led the Rams with two hits and Jacob Chavis had both Rams RBIs.

Smith pitched six innings for Lumberton, allowing two runs on six hits with three walks and six strikeouts, earning the win.

“He struggled with command, but he battled. The first three or four innings it was like, what you going to do, load the bases up before you start pitching? But he got out of it,” McLamb said. “They had a chance to take the lead on us a couple times where we had bases loaded, no outs and he pitched out of it. He didn’t have his best stuff, but he sat up there and battled, and pitched good.”

Hunt started for Purnell Swett and took the loss, allowing two earned runs in three innings with one strikeout.

Both teams sit at 4-3 after one turn through the United-8 Conference slate.

“We’re right there in the middle; this win here puts us right in the mix,” McLamb said. “I feel like everybody we’ve played, we’ve been in games, we’ve just made errors or didn’t throw strikes, didn’t hit the ball. But I felt like we were in every game; if we play like this I feel like we can hang with anybody.”

“We had an opportunity against Cape Fear and South View we didn’t close out; three of our losses, we just didn’t close out the games,” Lamb said. “That comes from youth, being in that moment. Hopefully at some point we’re going to get through it and it’s going to get fun again. Right now it’s work, trying to stay positive and get these guys going in the right direction.”

Lumberton hosts Cape Fear Friday and Purnell Swett plays at Gray’s Creek.

Lumberton girls soccer routs Douglas Byrd

The Lumberton girls soccer team earned a 12-0 win over Douglas Byrd in United-8 Conference play Tuesday.

Emerson Gist scored four goals, Mia Brayboy had three, Anahy Carrera had two and Brianna Richardson, Jennifer Baldazo and Morgyn Clay each had one for Lumberton (4-6, 2-2 United-8). Kaleigh Graham and Brayboy each had two assists and Baldazo, Clay, Carrera, Richardson and Laci Rozier each had one.

Douglas Byrd is 0-5, both overall and in conference play.

Lumberton plays Friday at Seventy-First.