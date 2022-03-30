Wind Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Ascension, southern West Baton Rouge, west central Livingston, Iberville, south central East Baton Rouge and northwestern Assumption Parishes through 500 AM CDT At 406 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ramah to 7 miles west of Cypremort Point. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Geismar, Inniswold, Prairieville, Village St. George, Bayou Sorrel, Shenandoah and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 140 and 148, and between mile markers 151 and 177. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 110 in Louisiana near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
