Ascension Parish, LA

Wind Advisory issued for Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-03-30 08:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lander Foothills, Wind River Mountains East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:34:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-22 14:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lander Foothills; Wind River Mountains East; Wind River Mountains West This is a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Office in Riverton. * WHAT...Scattered snow showers. * WHERE...South Pass. * WHEN...Through 230 PM. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should be prepared for rapidly changing visibility. South Pass could briefly become slick and hazardous.
FREMONT COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Concordia, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Concordia; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; Tangipahoa; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON CONCORDIA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION VERNON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Southern Erie by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 22:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 05:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Southern Erie WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Southern Erie county. * WHEN...Until 5 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
ERIE COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Imperial County Southwest by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 13:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-29 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Imperial County Southwest WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
IMPERIAL COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Iberville FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Buncombe, Haywood, Henderson, Madison, Transylvania by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 10:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-26 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Buncombe; Haywood; Henderson; Madison; Transylvania INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON AND EVENING Westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 30 to 40 mph, combined with relative humidity values below 25 percent, will result in increased fire danger across western North Carolina today. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for East Carteret, Northern Outer Banks by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-28 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: East Carteret; Northern Outer Banks FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 9 AM EDT MONDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...East Carteret County, and Northern Outer Banks. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 9 AM EDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
#Ascension#Wind Advisory#East Baton Rouge#Iberville#West Baton Rouge
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Feliciana, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ascension; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Boone, Central Cook, DuPage, Eastern Will, Ford, Iroquois by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-25 15:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Boone; Central Cook; DuPage; Eastern Will; Ford; Iroquois; Kane; Kankakee; Kendall; Lake; McHenry; Northern Cook; Northern Will; Southern Cook; Southern Will WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM CDT /4 PM EDT/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 3 AM CDT /4 AM EDT/ SATURDAY * WHAT...West to northwest winds gusting up to 45 mph expected. Localized gusts to 55 mph possible in showers. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and east central, north central and northeast Illinois. * WHEN...From 3 PM this afternoon to 3 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Also, travel could be difficult in high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized areas of stronger winds in excess of 55 mph are possible in conjunction with the scattered rain and snow showers expected this evening. Sharply reduced visibility will also be likely with any of the more vigorous snow showers and squalls this evening.
BOONE COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Grant, Western Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-27 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-27 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Western Grant; Western Pendleton WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...In Maryland, Garrett County. In West Virginia, Western Grant and Western Pendleton Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Wind combined with snow on trees and power lines may result in power outages.
GRANT COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 09:56:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-26 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; West Baton Rouge The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Baton Rouge affecting West Baton Rouge and East Baton Rouge Parishes. Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing, Baton Rouge...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Baton Rouge. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * IMPACTS...At 35.0 feet, River islands from Red River Landing downstream to Baton Rouge will be inundated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 35.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.2 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 35.3 feet on 04/19/1948. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for East Feliciana, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 16:06:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: East Feliciana; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana FLASH FLOOD WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR WEST CENTRAL AMITE AND WILKINSON COUNTIES AND NORTHWESTERN EAST FELICIANA, POINTE COUPEE AND WEST FELICIANA PARISHES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed any flooded areas. A Flood Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT Wednesday for portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cimarron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 11:37:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-14 18:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Cimarron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds around 35 mph with higher gusts. * WHERE...In Oklahoma, Cimarron County. In Texas, Dallam and Hartley Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Patchy blowing dust may lead to reduced visibility.
CIMARRON COUNTY, OK
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Ascension, Assumption, Iberville by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Iberville Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Ascension, southern West Baton Rouge, west central Livingston, Iberville, south central East Baton Rouge and northwestern Assumption Parishes through 500 AM CDT At 406 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Ramah to 7 miles west of Cypremort Point. Movement was east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Denham Springs, Plaquemine, Port Allen, Oak Hills Place, St. Gabriel, Addis, Brusly, White Castle, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Old Jefferson, Geismar, Inniswold, Prairieville, Village St. George, Bayou Sorrel, Shenandoah and Gardere. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 140 and 148, and between mile markers 151 and 177. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 9. Interstate 110 in Louisiana near mile marker 1. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Northeast Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-23 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Northeast Highlands; Northern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Southern Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Upper Rio Grande Valley WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...North winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Sangre de Cristo Mountains, Upper Rio Grande Valley, and Northeast Highlands. * WHEN...Until 7 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs may be blown down. Hazardous crosswinds are expected along U.S. Highway 64.
COLFAX COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 00:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; West Cameron WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
ACADIA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Chiriaco Summit, Chuckwalla Valley, Joshua Tree NP East by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-20 12:58:00 PDT Expires: 2022-03-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be ready for a sudden drop in visibility. If you encounter blowing dust or blowing sand on the roadway or see it approaching, pull off the road as far as possible and put your vehicle in park. Turn the lights all the way off and keep your foot off the brake pedal. Remember, pull aside, stay alive. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. Target Area: Chiriaco Summit; Chuckwalla Valley; Joshua Tree NP East; Joshua Tree NP West WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT MONDAY BLOWING DUST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 8 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, visibility between one quarter mile and one mile in blowing dust expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Western portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Eastern portion of Joshua Tree National Park, Chiriaco Summit and Chuckwalla Valley. * WHEN...For the Blowing Dust Advisory, from 8 AM to 8 PM PDT Monday. For the Wind Advisory, until 8 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to reduced visibility. Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Hard Freeze Warning issued for East Feliciana, Northern Tangipahoa, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: East Feliciana; Northern Tangipahoa; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Feliciana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST FELICIANA...NORTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTH CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WILKINSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA

