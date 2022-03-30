ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Texas A&M walks over Washington State to reach NIT final

Quenton Jackson scored 18 points and dished out six assists Tuesday night as top-seeded Texas A&M roared into the finals of the NIT with a 72-56 beating of Washington State at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Aggies (27-12) will play Xavier, which eliminated St. Bonaventure 84-77 in the first semifinal, on Thursday night for the tournament title. The fourth-seeded Cougars finished their season at 22-15.

Henry Coleman added 14 of his 16 points in the second half for Texas A&M, which won for the 11th time in 13 games. Manny Obaseki chipped in 14 points as the Aggies hit 58.1 percent of their shots in the second half.

Tyrell Roberts scored 14 points for Washington State, but leading scorer Michael Flowers was held to 2-of-12 shooting and managed just five points. Flowers broke Klay Thompson’s single-season school record for 3-pointers in the Cougars’ 77-58 win at BYU on Wednesday night, but he missed all five of his shots from distance on Tuesday.

Texas A&M broke this one open with a 27-6 run early in the second half, taking a 66-39 lead when Wade Taylor converted a layup off one of Washington State’s 17 turnovers.

The first 10 minutes won’t appear on any instructional videos unless they have to do with defense or how not to make shots. Washington State needed nearly four minutes to make a field goal, and the score was tied 7-7 nearly 8 1/2 minutes into the game.

But Texas A&M became the first team to find a rhythm offensively. Beginning with Jackson’s layup off a steal at the 10:02 mark, the Aggies rattled off nine straight points, establishing a 19-12 advantage when Jackson converted a three-point play with 6:37 left.

The margin reached 11 when Hassan Diarra drove for a layup with 1:59 remaining, but the Cougars took some momentum into halftime. They scored the final five points, including a putback by DJ Rodman with 54 seconds on the clock that pulled them within 32-26.

–Field Level Media

KTVZ

Oregon forward Nyara Sabally declares for WNBA Draft

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Oregon forward Nyara Sabally has decided to enter the WNBA draft. Sabally, a fourth-year sophomore, was the team’s top scorer and rebounder, averaging 15.4 points and 7.8 boards. She also averaged 1.4 blocks per game. A native of Germany, Sabally is the younger sister of Satou Sabally, who also played at Oregon and is now with the WNBA’s Dallas Wings.
EUGENE, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon State pro day: B.J. Baylor, Teagan Quitoriano among 6 to take part in Thursday event

Six Oregon State players from last year’s team, including running back B.J. Baylor and tight end Teagan Quitoriano, will take part in Thursday’s Pro Day at the school. Personnel from most NFL teams will be on hand for the workout that begins at noon. It is closed to the public. It is the third of four NFL pro day stops this week at Pac-12 Northwest schools. Washington State held its Pro Day Monday, and there are also Pro Day events planned for Wednesday at Washington and Friday at Oregon.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

Cardinals Are Meeting With Former Cowboys Wide Receiver

The Arizona Cardinals aren’t done improving their receiving corps. On Wednesday, they brought in former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Malik Turner for a visit. “The Cardinals hosted free agent WR Malik Turner on a visit today,” ESPN’s Field Yates reported. “He spent parts of the last two seasons with the Cowboys.”
NFL
Sports
Texas A&M University
