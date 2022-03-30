Mosley baseball player Banks Byers commits to Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – Mosley center fielder and second baseman Banks Byers announced his commitment to Gulf Coast State College on Tuesday.

Byers is joining several other Bay County players in their decision to go the JUCO route and stay in their hometown, including teammates Trevor Allan, Blake Thomas, Tyler Wave and former Bozeman teammate Jeremy Todd.

So far in his senior season, Byers has a team-leading 14 hits and 11 runs while holding a batting average of .304.

The senior had received interest from several division one programs.

