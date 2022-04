MIDLAND, Texas — The I-27 expansion has been in the works for years and it will soon become a reality. Last week the federal designation was signed by President Joe Biden. This means the I-27's Ports-to-Plains corridor will stretch from Laredo, Texas to Raton, New Mexico. The road previously only connected Lubbock to Amarillo. This comes after the expansion Interstate 14 signed into law last year.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 7 DAYS AGO