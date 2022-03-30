McCarron powers Predators to 4-1 win

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five.

Predators Captain Roman Josi saw his points streak end at 13 games.

