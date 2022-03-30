ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

McCarron powers Predators to 4-1 win

WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKVaQ_0etkcmJG00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36 saves to lead the Nashville Predators over the Ottawa Senators 4-1.

Tanner Jeannot and Matt Duchene also scored and Mattias Ekholm had three assists for Nashville, winners of two straight.

Brady Tkachuk scored and Anton Forsberg made 28 saves for Ottawa, which has lost four of five.

Predators Captain Roman Josi saw his points streak end at 13 games.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
KTVZ

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. Morgan Frost’s power-play goal in the third period ended Fleury’s shutout bid. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive overtime wins by the score of 3-2 for Minnesota. The Flyers lost their third straight.
NHL
NESN

Ottawa Senators Owner Eugene Melnyk Passes Away at Age 62

The Ottawa Senators announced on its official Twitter account that owner Eugene Melnyk passed away on March 28 after battling an undisclosed illness. Melnyk established Capital Sports & Entertainment in 2003, which owns and operates the NHL’s Ottawa Senators. The company also owns and operates the Canadian Tire Centre arena and manages Sensplex properties in Ottawa. In addition to the Senators, Melnyk owned the Belleville Senators of the AHL.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Matt Duchene
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Roman Josi
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Anton Forsberg
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
NHL
9&10 News

Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa. The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Predators Would Miss Filip Forsberg, but He Is Replaceable

Despite all the rumors that Filip Forsberg would be traded before the deadline, he is still a Nashville Predator. Now come the talks of whether or not he will remain a Predator after the 2021-22 season. Memories of Ryan Suter leaving in 2012 to play in Minnesota with the Wild are still vivid. Will the Predators miss out on another big free agent? If they do, who will replace him?
NHL
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

25K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy