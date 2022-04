BEAUMONT – It was a golden day for the Orangefield golf team and Bobcat standout Xander Parks as they captured District 22-4A golf titles at the Homberg Golf Course Tuesday. The Bobcats took the top spot, shooting a team score of 340 on Monday and would follow that up with another 340 on Tuesday, with a combined total of 680.

BRIDGE CITY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO