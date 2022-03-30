ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adair County, MO

Adair County Ambulance District kicks off Adam Bruner Memorial Scholarship

By Caelan McGee
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKIRKSVILLE, Mo. — A local ambulance district has started a new scholarship in honor of a paramedic who died last year. The Adair County Ambulance District (ACAD) hosted a kick-off event Tuesday evening for its Adam Bruner Memorial...

