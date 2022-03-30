ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Use the Parkmobile app to park in downtown Boise? Increase in fees coming

By CBS2 News Staff
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — You've heard about the sky-rocketing prices of used and new car prices. Now a tool you use to park...

idahonews.com

Comments / 0

ABC Big 2 News

Changes coming to downtown Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (Nexstar) – A lot of changes are coming to downtown Odessa. The Executive Director for Downtown Odessa, Casey Hallmark tells us that the city is working with different partnerships and grants to give the downtown area a new and improved look. Lifelong Odessan, Casey Hallmark came to the position of Executive Director for […]
ODESSA, TX
WTAJ

Towing fees to increase in State College

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough Council approved increases to fees charged by towing companies for vehicles towed from public property. The new rates follow a request from two of the three towing companies licensed by the Borough for Public towing: Walk’s Service Center and John Tennis Towing. PRICE INCREASE BREAKDOWN: Non-crashes: […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
KIDO Talk Radio

Eye Witness Stories of the Bear Lake Monster on the Idaho, Utah Boarder Will Keep You From Swimming

I watched Jaws when I was far to young and still have a slight fear of swimming in lakes and rivers if I cant see my feet in the water. Even as an adult there is a little fear in me that something that I cant see will grab me and pull me down. After hearing and reading the stories about the Bear Lake Monster, I don't think I would be brave enough to swim at least not deep and definitely not at night in the massive lake.
IDAHO STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Grizzly Bear Attack is Friendly Reminder to Be Careful this Spring in Idaho

Anytime someone goes camping, hiking, or visits a place where wildlife roams free, the worst scenario you can ever find yourself in is being attacked by an animal. We have all thought about it at some point, and some of us may have come extremely close in certain circumstances. This last week, a man went hiking with his friend in Montana. They decided to split up and meet back at the car later, but the man never returned. He was found later, in what is expected to have been a grizzly bear attack.
IDAHO STATE
95.7 KEZJ

Where Does Idaho Rank on Most Sinful States in the United States?

Every state has its flaws. We all sin as well. If you have ever wondered what the most and least sinful places to live are, you are in luck, as there is a list that has been released by WalletHub. The list breaks down every state and you will be a little surprised to see where some of the states end up. The list also breaks down each sin. Where does Idaho rank on the list and how do they rank on each sin?
IDAHO STATE
Vogue Magazine

Why a Treehouse in Montana Is the Place to Stay in 2022

When the World Health Organization declared a global pandemic back in March 2020, Jessie Royer was among the last people to know. At the time, she was in the wilderness of Alaska, undertaking her 18th Iditarod race. She ended up finishing third, but when she pulled into Nome, “they said, ‘hi, congratulations, but you’ve got to go,’” she remembers. Royer is recounting the surreal experience to me from her sled as eight of her Alaskan huskies pull us through the snow near Montana’s Placid Lake. I feel like a kid again, wanting to know every detail about the dogs and their careers.
MONTANA STATE
News Radio 1310 KLIX

7 Worst Animals to be Attacked by in Idaho

Being attacked by an animal is some people's worst fear. The thought of being clawed, bitten, and potentially eaten does not sound like a fun time. While the thought of seeing a wild animal up close sounds like a once-in-a-lifetime chance, depending on the animal, it doesn't always go according to plan. When you get away with an awesome photo or video, it is an amazing story and a moment you will never forget, but when things go south, it is entirely different. Recently, a hiker in Montana was killed by a grizzly bear, and weeks before that a man was attacked by a moose in Idaho. With these attacks and death happening, it got me thinking about what would be the worst animal to be attacked by in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho governor OKs bill to keep older owners in their homes

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Gov. Brad Little has signed into law a property tax reduction for higher-valued houses to keep older, low-income Idaho residents in their homes. The Republican governor last week signed the measure that increases the maximum value of a home that qualifies for the property tax reduction program, called the circuit breaker. The measure adjusts the maximum value of qualifying residential homes to 150% of the median assessed value in a county.
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

A Magical Musical is Coming to Boise!

Spring has sprung. Birds are chirping. Dogs are barking. And we find ourselves in the strange position of wanting to finally leave our home and do something...fun!. Don't worry. We've got you. Yes, this article is about musicals. Don't like musicals? Then this article is written specifically for you. For...
BOISE, ID
Outsider.com

WATCH: Tiny Dog Takes Charging Moose Head-On

If you need any proof that dogs are absolutely fearless, take a look at this video of a tiny dog facing a charging moose head-on. The video shows a man walking out to his car with his little dog, Reecey. But unbeknownst to him, a moose lingers across the street. The moose charges. And, well, here’s what happens next.
ANIMALS
ABC10

Sacramento is planning to increase stormwater fees | Need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A special election in Sacramento ends Wednesday and could bring millions of dollars in resident-funded improvements to the city's century-old stormwater system. During a Feb. 1, meeting, the Sacramento City Council approved sending ballots from the storm drainage property fee measure to the homes of Sacramento...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KIDO Talk Radio

Police Share Why an Armed Man in Camo Was in Downtown Boise

Earlier this afternoon, Boise police responded to reports of an armed individual in downtown Boise. According to Boise Police Department spokesperson, Hayley Williams, one caller reported that the individual in question was wearing camouflage gear with others reporting that he was armed. Boise Police responded to the scene and released the individual without incident. Boise Police released this statement on the call to Townsquare Media:
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

Idaho Inmates Cleverly Using TikTok to Start Relationships

Jail must be lonely for most. I have never been but can only imagine that looking for a friendship, partnership or more would be difficult to say the least. Now-a-days technology has advanced and progressed rapidly in how we communicate and even how we meet people. Idaho inmates have started to get creative on how they access the outside world. Social media is an interesting but convenient choice.
IDAHO STATE
Idaho Statesman

Discount airline coming to Boise Airport with cheap flights to popular Western city

The Boise Airport is welcoming another airline to its growing roster, with the arrival of Spirit Airlines and its first daily flight to Las Vegas starting this summer, the airport announced Wednesday. Spirit’s addition expands the region’s air travel hub to nine commercial airlines that will offer service through Idaho’s...
BOISE, ID
XL Country 100.7

Bad News For Montana? New Housing Predictions Are Alarming.

My buddy Abe is a real estate guy here in Bozeman, so whenever I have a question about real estate, Abe is who I ask. So when I came across some information a week or so ago talking about how some experts are predicting a massive housing crash and I asked Abe what he thought and he told me "I'm actually hearing the opposite"
BOZEMAN, MT
KAAL-TV

Entrance fee at Chester Woods Park eliminated

(ABC 6 News) - Chester Woods Park will no longer have an entrance fee. On Tuesday, the Olmsted County Board of Commissioners approved an updated the Olmsted County Parks rules and regulations ordinance. The board suspended park entrance fees in December 2021 to encourage people to use the parks as...
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN

