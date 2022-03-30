ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A&M football team looks to build off first scrimmage

By Robert Cessna
myaggienation.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher wants to see a sense of urgency from his players with spring drills in their third week. Fisher is asking players to “keep doing the things you’re doing well and enhance your position and put yourself in a position to be very critical to our...

myaggienation.com

KSLA

Former LSU star Byron Dawson named new head football coach at Centenary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Centenary College has announced its new head football coach. Former Evangel Christian Academy and LSU star, Byron Dawson, will now lead Centenary’s football team. Dawson, who is from Shreveport, was selected after a nationwide search. He will begin leading the team in the fall of 2024 after five decades without football on Centenary’s campus.
SHREVEPORT, LA
