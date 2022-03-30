Teachers rally to get new contract to prevent strike

Because I am a retired high school teacher, I have a few questions about the Minneapolis teachers' strike issues. When I hear that one of the concerns is class size, I absolutely have to ask for specific numbers. It is so easy to accept average class size numbers. Too often people forget exactly what "average" means. A friend of mine has a daughter who teaches (not in the Minneapolis district) whose class size is 40 students! I know some people who are hesitant to walk past a group of five teens in the mall. Depending on the daily number of classes in a middle or high school (which could range from four to six groups per day), do the math and then shudder at the total number of young people a teacher has to teach. In some disciplines, 30 students per class is an overload!

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO