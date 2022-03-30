ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Teachers rally to get new contract to prevent strike

By Evan Hensley
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Unit 4 teachers rallied outside of the administration building ahead of Tuesday's collective bargaining meeting with the school board. The rally took place less then a week before Champaign Federation of Teachers is set to go on strike. "Nobody wants to strike, I don't...

