Kingsport, TN

Dobyns-Bennett upsets Science Hill in baseball while the Lady Hilltoppers beat D-B on the softball field

By Kenny Hawkins
 1 day ago

Kingsport, TN — On the high school baseball diamond Science Hill had Dobyns Bennett saying “No Mas,” Monday night

Tonight they were at it again Indians brought out the big sticks Sam Ritz sends this out of the ballpark for a 2-run home run. D-B led 2-0.

A few batters later it was Tanner Kilgore’s time to play long ball he cranks it over the right-center field fence for a solo home run. Indians led 3-0.

Hilltoppers finally get on the board in the 4th when Nate Conner rips this ball over the fence to right field for a solo home run. It was 4-1. Indians hand the No. 1 team in the state a 5-1 loss

On the softball field tonight it was the Lady Indians facing the Lady Hilltoppers. Science Hill came out swinging the bats. With a runner on 3rd Jayden Salts smacks this ball over the fence in leftfield. Toppers led 2-0

Lady Toppers then get one the easy way when this ball gets past the catcher and that allows Brynne Goins to slide in safely, it was 3-0. Lady Indians would fight back Haley Porter gives this pitch a ride over the left-centerfield fence for a homerun

It wasn’t enough as Lady Toppers hold on to win 6-5

