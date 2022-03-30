ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

McCarron scores twice as Predators beat Senators 4-1

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 2 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Michael McCarron scored twice and Juuse Saros made 36...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Jets' Connor, Schmidt test positive for COVID-19

Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor and defenseman Nate Schmidt have both tested positive for COVID-19, interim head coach Dave Lowry announced Wednesday, according to Winnipeg Free Press' Mike McIntyre. The pair entered the NHL's COVID-19 protocol in Buffalo after receiving their positive tests ahead of Wednesday's game. Connor and Schmidt...
NHL
NHL

Sharpen Up: March 30, 2022 | Sabres return home to take on Jets

It's a Buffalo Sabres game night at KeyBank Center. Buffalo hosts the Winnipeg Jets tonight. It's a 7 p.m. faceoff on MSG and WGR 550 with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 on MSG. Tickets are on sale now. Here's what you need to know. Tonight's matchup. From the Game Notes:
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mccarron
Person
Juuse Saros
Person
Mattias Ekholm
Person
Anton Forsberg
Person
Brady Tkachuk
Person
Matt Duchene
KTVZ

Fleury, Wild beat Flyers 4-1, extend win streak to 7 games

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Marc-Andre Fleury made 32 saves and won his second straight start for Minnesota, and the Wild extended their winning streak to seven games with a 4-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Matt Dumba, Kirill Kaprizov, Jordan Greenway and Kevin Fiala scored for the Wild. Morgan Frost’s power-play goal in the third period ended Fleury’s shutout bid. The victory ended a streak of three consecutive overtime wins by the score of 3-2 for Minnesota. The Flyers lost their third straight.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Rantanen scores go-ahead goal, Avalanche beat Sharks 4-2

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored the go-ahead goal on a power play with 7:43 remaining, Pavel Francouz stopped 25 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the San Jose Sharks 4-2. Andre Burakovsky, Darren Helm and Alex Newhook also added goals for the Avalanche. Colorado earned their 27th win at home this season and are one away from tying the franchise record for home victories set in 2000-01 and matched in 2017-18. Timo Meier and Brent Burns had goals for a Sharks team playing on the second night of a back-to-back. Kaapo Kahkonen made 42 saves.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Malkin scores in OT, Penguins beat Wild 4-3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Evgeni Malkin scored 3:57 into overtime and Rickard Rakell had two goals as the Pittsburgh Penguins halted Minnesota’s seven-game winning streak with a 4-3 victory over the Wild. Jake Guentzel added his 32nd goal of the season for Pittsburgh. Rakell has three goals in six games since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks for three players and a second-round draft choice. Penguins goalie Casey DeSmith made 28 saves. Pittsburgh moved one point behind the New York Rangers for second in the Metropolitan Division. First-place Carolina is six points ahead of the Penguins. Kirill Kaprizov scored his 38th goal for Minnesota to tie the franchise record for points in a season with 83. Matt Dumba and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot stopped 35 shots.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Panthers beat Blackhawks 4-0, set club record for home wins

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 37 shots for his third shutout of the season, leading the Florida Panthers to a 4-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. Aleksander Barkov scored twice, Gustav Forsling had a goal and an assist, and Ryan Lomberg scored his fourth goal in three games as the Panthers won their 28th home game, a club record for a season. Jonathan Huberdeau recorded his 71st assist, an NHL record for assists by a left winger. Huberdeau has 94 points, tying him with Pavel Bure, and is closing in on the club record of 96 points set by Barkov in the 2018-19 season. The Panthers could clinch a playoff spot as early as Saturday. Collin Delia stopped 40 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost their third straight game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Nashville Predators#The Ottawa Senators 4 1
Idaho8.com

Bruins bust out for 8-1 victory over Devils as Rask honored

BOSTON (AP) — Former Boston College captain Marc McLaughlin scored in his NHL debut during a six-goal second-period outburst that propelled the Bruins to an 8-1 victory over the New Jersey Devils. Brad Marchand had two goals for Boston and had a third waved off even as the fans littered the ice with caps to celebrate the would-be hat trick. Patrice Bergeron had a goal and two assists, and David Pastrnak had three assists to help the Bruins to their most goals since Thanksgiving, 2019. The Bruins won for the fifth time in six games and the 15th in their last 19. The Devils’ ninth straight road loss eliminated them from playoff contention.
NHL
Idaho8.com

Bruins honor retired goalie Rask after injury ended career

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins honored Tuukka Rask before their game against the New Jersey Devils. The longtime Bruins goaltender announced his retirement midseason after a setback in his comeback from a hip injury. Rask was accompanied by his wife and three daughters when he dropped the ceremonial first puck before the game. The Boston fans shouted “Tuuuk!” as they did during his 15 year career all in Boston. Rask is the franchise’s all-time leader in wins for goalies. He won the 2014 Vezina Trophy and led the team to the Stanley Cup Final twice. He was also the backup on the team that won it all in 2011.
NHL
Hoops Rumors

How did Roman Josi become the face of the Predators and a Hart Trophy hopeful?

The Nashville Predators are one of the surprise teams of this NHL season. Barring an unforeseen collapse, they are going to the playoffs, and they are going to be a handful. One of the fascinating narratives in recent days has been the role Predators captain Roman Josi has played in this renaissance in Nashville, where the team seemed to have lost its way after an appearance in the 2017 Stanley Cup Final.
NHL
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Nashville Predator
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Ottawa Senators
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho8.com

Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ilya Sorokin sidelined with an upper-body injury. Emil Bemstrom and Justin Danforth scored for Columbus, which lost its fifth straight. Elvis Merzlikins made 31 saves.
NHL
9&10 News

Red Wings face the Senators on 4-game slide

Ottawa Senators (23-37-6, seventh in the Atlantic) vs. Detroit Red Wings (26-32-9, fifth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to stop its four-game skid when the Red Wings take on Ottawa. The Red Wings are 17-15-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Detroit averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the...
NHL
NHL

Josi Named NHL's First Star of the Month

Roman Josi had himself a month - and once again, the hockey world took notice. Nashville's captain has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for March after producing one of the best 14-game spans by a defenseman the league has ever seen. This marks just the second time in franchise history a member of the Preds has been named the First Star of the Month; Pekka Rinne earned the accolade back in November of 2016.
NHL
NHL

Sergei Bobrovsky Named NHL's 'Third Star' of the Month for March

Sergei Bobrovsky posted a flawless month, going 7-0-0 with a 2.13 goals-against average, .924 save percentage and two shutouts as the Panthers (46-15-6, 98 points) moved seven points ahead of the closest competition in the Atlantic Division via a League-best 11-2-1 March. Bobrovsky - who has won seven consecutive games for the seventh time in his career and first time since March 4-22, 2018 (7 GP w/ CBJ) - bookended the month with shutouts March 3 vs. OTT (18 SV) and March 31 vs. CHI (37 SV). The 33-year-old Novokuznetsk, Russia, native and two-time Vezina Trophy winner has played in 44 total contests this season, sharing second place in the NHL with 33 wins (33-6-3) to go along with a 2.55 goals-against average, .916 save percentage and three shutouts.
NHL
NHL

Jeanneret to be honored by Sabres before, during game against Predators

Rick Jeanneret said he has always felt at home in the Buffalo Sabres broadcast booth. But he never would have guessed he'd be there for more than half a century. "It's been a great living," the 79-year-old said this week. "There's only 32 of these jobs and I've been fortunate to have had one of them.
NHL
NHL

Blue Jackets acquire Bernie mascot from Avs in exchange for Stinger

Longtime team mascot must say goodbye after a stunning deal Friday. Although the NHL trade deadline passed last week, the Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche have come together on a stunning deal that will send rock star CBJ mascot Stinger to the Rocky Mountains in exchange for Avs mascot Bernie.
NHL
theScore

Maple Leafs blow out Jets on Matthews' milestone night

TORONTO (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 50th goal of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs beat the Winnipeg Jets 7-3 on Thursday night. Matthews scored Toronto’s sixth goal of the game into an empty net with 2:06 left in regulation. He moved past Leon Draisaitl (49 goals) of idle Edmonton for the league goal lead and became the first Maple Leafs player to reach the milestone since Dave Andreychuk scored 53 in 1993-94.
NHL
theScore

Maple Leafs' Mrazek out at least 6 weeks with latest groin injury

Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe announced Thursday that goaltender Petr Mrazek will likely be sidelined for at least six weeks with a groin injury, according to The Canadian Press' Joshua Clipperton. Mrazek suffered the injury in the opening period of Tuesday's contest against the Boston Bruins. It's his...
HOCKEY

Comments / 0

Community Policy